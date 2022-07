Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is one of the many anime franchises coming back with a second season soon, and a new trailer for the second wave of episodes has confirmed the release window fans can expect to see it return! The first season of the series introduced fans to what many considered to be one of the more influential light novel franchises in Japan as Rifujin na Magonote's original light novels are often credited with inspiring many of the Isekai genre tricks and tropes that fans continue to see in action to this day. Now fans will see even more of it in action.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO