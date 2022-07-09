ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will Alabama pursue after losing 5-star DL Peter Woods to Clemson?

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods was expected to stay at home and play for Alabama. He made his commitment on Friday and it wasn’t good news for Crimson Tide fans. Woods chose Clemson with family and friends in attendance at Thompson High School. He cited his relationship with defensive line coach Nick Eason had a lot to do with him committing to the Tigers.

It wasn’t the first in-state defensive lineman that the coaching staff has lost out on in recent years. Several other promising prospects that come to mind are Justice Finkley, Lee Hunter and Jayson Jones. After losing out on five-star Peter Woods, one question remains: Where will the coaching staff turn to now?

Below, Roll Tide Wire provides several of the Tide’s priority targets for the foreseeable future and what the odds are that each land in Tuscaloosa. Read more to find out the direction that the program will head in after missing out on the talented in-state defensive lineman.

James Smith

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser

The only other in-state defensive lineman rated higher than Woods is James Smith. He is the No. 13 overall player in the nation according to 247Sports. His teammate, Qua Russaw, is also being recruited by the Tide. Alabama could look to sway two of the state’s premier talents to Tuscaloosa as a package deal. They will have to beat out Miami, Georgia, and Auburn.

Kelby Collins

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama wouldn’t have to go far to land a talented defensive linemen. Kelby Collins plays for Gardendale High School, just one hour away from Tuscaloosa. Collins has visited Alabama multiple times and seems to be interested in the Tide. He did, however, take his official visits this past month to Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. It appears to be a battle between the Gators and Crimson Tide.

David Hicks Jr.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

It certainly won’t be easy to get Hicks Jr. to leave the state of Texas. If anyone is capable of making it happen though, it’s Alabama. The Tide will have to beat out the likes of Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Those are the two programs that have the best chances of landing him. The likelihood of Hicks Jr. committing to Alabama is slim, but there is still a chance.

Jordan Renaud

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has been considered the favorite to land Renaud. The Texas product has taken just one official visit and it was to Alabama on June 24, 2022. A Crimson Tide commitment could be coming in the near future.

Rueben Bain

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has been known to have success recruiting in South Florida. The 2023 recruiting class has several recruits from the nearby areas, but one player stands out in particular: Rueben Bain. The product of Miami Central High School took three official visits — Oklahoma, Auburn and Alabama. Reports circulated that his trip to Tuscaloosa went well and that Alabama could be the leader in his recruitment. It won’t be easy getting him to leave Miami considering the Hurricanes are an option. However, if anyone can pry him away, it is defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson who is also a Miami native.

Edric Hill

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Hill took three official visits in June: LSU (June 10), USC (June 17) and Alabama (June 24). It appears to be between two SEC rivals, Alabama and LSU. On3 and 247Sports both predict Hill to land in Tuscaloosa. Alabama appears to have a steady lead for the four-star prospect.

Elijah Davis (JUCO)

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Recently, Coach Saban landed two junior college players in Malik Benson and Justin Jefferson. Now, he could be in the lead to land another promising recruit in East Mississippi Community College defensive lineman Elijah Davis, who received an Alabama offer back in February. He hasn’t made a trip to Tuscaloosa yet, but has close ties to Tuscaloosa via his defensive line coach — Brandon Deadrick, a former Alabama defensive lineman.

Hunter Osborne

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It’s only right to finish the list off with an in-state recruit. Hewitt-Trussville standout, Hunter Osborne received an offer in January. Since then, he has been on campus twice for unofficial visits. The coaching staff will have their work cut out for them as programs like Texas, Tennessee, Auburn and Clemson all received official visits from him in June. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach can’t let two of Alabama’s best prospects leave the state.

