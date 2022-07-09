Alabama lands in top seven for 2023 4-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, numerous edge rushers have found success at Alabama. Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner, Anfernee Jennings and Christopher Allen Jr. are just a few examples of players that gained national attention in their time at Alabama.

Now, there could be another elite defensive end heading to Tuscaloosa. Samuel M’Pemba listed Alabama as one of his top-seven schools on Friday via Twitter.

The Saint Louis, Missouri native made the move to IMG Academy for his junior season. Although he played primarily wide receiver, he is being recruited as an edge rusher. The Tide will likely lose Will Anderson Jr. to the NFL draft after the 2022 season barring something unexpected.

Landing M’Pemba would be huge for Alabama’s recruiting class. Roll Tide Wire breaks down his recruiting profile below.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 27 8 3

Rivals 5 3 2 1

ESPN 4 28 8 2

On3 Recruiting 4 103 23 16

247 Composite 5 26 6 3

Vitals

Hometown Saint Louis, MO

Projected Position EDGE

Height 6-3.5

Weight 240

Class 2023

Top schools list