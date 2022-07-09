ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Woodchucks infielder Brent Widder named Northwoods League all-star

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYhiS_0gaEbikE00

For Wausau Pilot & Review

The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids.

Infielder Brent Widder (University of Evansville) will be representing the Wausau Woodchucks at the All-Star Game. Widder is currently batting .279 for the Chucks with 14 RBI, nine doubles and one home run. Widder is impressive in the field too, fielding .962 with 21 putouts and 55 assists.

In the Great Lakes Division, the host and first-half Great Lakes West Champion Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have five players on the roster. Wisconsin Rapids is led by Brendan Bobo (California State University, Fullerton). Bobo is hitting .315 with eight home runs, three doubles, five stolen bases and 29 RBI. On the mound, Grant Manning (Chapman University) has 25 strikeouts and a 1.57 ERA in 23.0 innings pitched.

In the Great Plains Division, the first-half Great Plains West Champion St. Cloud Rox have six selections.

The All-Stars from the Rox are powered by outfielder John Nett (St. Cloud State University). Nett is hitting .362 with three home runs, three triples, six stolen bases, 44 runs scored and 18 RBI. On the mound, the Rox are led by Chase Grillo (Washington State University). Grillo has appeared in 10 games and has a 0.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 10.2 innings pitched. He also has 10 saves and has allowed only three hits.

Field Manager Kirk Shrider and his coaching staff from the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will be in the dugout for the Great Lakes. The Rafters currently have a 31-6 overall record and had a Northwoods League record 29 wins in the first half.

St. Cloud Field Manager Brian Lewis and his staff will manage the Great Plains All-Stars. The Rox currently have a 27-8 overall record.

This year’s All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 22 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team’s field staff and media contacts.

2022 Northwoods League All-Stars

Game is Tuesday, July 19, at Witter Field, Wisconsin Rapids

Great Lakes Division

Catchers:

Matt DePrey, Lakeshore (Xavier); Josh Caron, Madison (Nebraska).

First base: Brendan Bobo, Wisconsin Rapids (Cal State Fullerton).

Second base: Sam Kirkpatrick, Kalamazoo (Belmont).

Shortstop: Ben Ross, Wisconsin Rapids (Notre Dame).

Third base: Garrett Broussard, Wisconsin Rapids (Utah Valley).

Infielders: Brent Wider, Wausau (Evansville); Griffin O’Ferrall, Kalamazoo (Virginia); Grant Huss3ey, Fond du Lac (West Virginia).

Utility: Jacob Igawa, Wisconsin Rapids (Hawaii).

Outfielders: Nick Mitchell, Fond du Lac (Western Illinois); Ty Crittenberger, Rockford (Western Kentucky); Matthew Mebrane, Rockford (South Georgia State); Patrick Mills, Battle Creek (Indiana-Kokomo); Garrett Martin, Lakeshore (Oklahoma State).

Pitchers: Richard Kiel, Kokomo (Menlo); Ty Rybarczyk, Rockford (Parkland); Derek Clark, Traverse City (Northwood); Mitch Mueller, Lakeshore (Parkland); Grant Manning, Wisconsin Rapids (Chapman); Dylan Carter, Green Bay (Arkansas); Clark Candiotti, Kenosha (Wichita State); Grayson Thurman, Kenosha (Lynchburg); Bryce Woody, Madison (Lincoln Memorial); Aren Gustafson, Traverse City (Olivet Nazarene); Kyle Seebach, Rockford (Northern Illinois); Eric Chalus, Lakeshore (Kent State); Steven Lacey, Madison (Delta State).

Great Plains Division

Catchers:

Eduardo Rosario, Duluth (Nebraska-Omaha); Drey Dirkson, Willmar (Augustana).

First base: Charlie Condon, St. Cloud (Georgia).

Second base: Boston Merila, Mankato (Minnesota).

Shortstop: Kristian Campbell, Duluth (Georgia Tech).

Third base: Trevor Austin, St. Cloud (Mercer).

Infielder: Cameron Cromer, Waterloo (Northern Colorado).

Utility: Tai Walton, Waterloo (Hawaii); Ben Vujovich, Minnesota (St. Thomas).

Outfielders: Ryan Guardino, Waterloo (Tennessee Tech); John Nett, St. Cloud (St. Cloud State); Sean Ross, Mankato (Indiana State); Landon Wallace, La Crosse (West Virginia); Joey Walls, Willmar (Nevada-Las Vegas); Nico Regino, Rochester (Charleston Southern).

Pitchers: Jack Habeck, Willmar (St. Cloud State); Hunter Day, St. Cloud (Tarleton State); Thaniel Trumper, Rochester (Doane); Jack Christianson, Duluth (Feather River); Tyson Neighbors, Mankato (Kansas State); Edwin Colon, Bismarck (Northwestern Oklahoma State); Matt Helwig, Eau Claire (Lewis); Chase Grillo, St. Cloud (Washington State); Nathan Culley, St. Cloud (Minnesota State-Mankato); Sam Malec, Willmar (Minnesota); John Klein, Willmar (Iowa Central); Chase Chatman, La Crosse (Florida Southwestern).

Comments / 1

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau Legion baseball drops pair at Minnesota Gopher Classic

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team dropped a pair of games at the Gopher Classic on Saturday, falling to Sioux Falls (S.D.) East 8-7 and Bloomington (Minn.) 8-5. Wausau, which falls to 1-2 in the three-day tournament, is now 17-11 overall this summer. The Bulldogs will wrap up play in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Legion baseball loses twice at Gopher Classic

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Wausau Legion baseball team saw its losing streak reach five as it dropped two more games at the Gopher Classic on Sunday. Wausau lost to Moorhead (Minn.) 5-4 and Omaha Burke (Neb.) 8-4 to finish 0-5 at the tournament and fall to 17-13 this season.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 11, 2022

Dennis R. Rhyner, age 81, of Kronenwetter, WI passed on Thursday, July 7, 2022, with his wife by his side. Dennis was born on September 23, 1940, to the late Francis and Ellen (Habeck) Rhyner. He married the love of his life, Judith Kettner, on June 1, 1968, in Wausau, WI. They raised their two sons, Jody and Daniel. He enjoyed working as the Grounds Manager for Pine Grove Cemetery for 47 years.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Rochester, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Madison, WI
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Evansville, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sports
State
Hawaii State
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodchucks#Rbi#The Great Lakes Division#Great Lakes#The Great Plains Division
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
stevenspoint.news

Larkin is new PCES-St. Bron’s principal

PLOVER – Lyndsey Larkin has been named as the new principal of Pacelli Catholic Elementary School-St. Bronislava (PCES-St. Bron’s) in Plover. Larkin started in her new position on July 5. She comes to the Stevens Point-Plover area from the Fox Valley area. “My family has been in the...
PLOVER, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC 26 WGBA

Wisconsin hiker found dead at New Mexico's White Sands National Park

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday. New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAW

Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work will begin Monday to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge in Portage County. The bridge replacement will require a complete closure of County Highway Y. Work to replace the bridge on County Highway Y over the Plover River is expected to last through September.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Hunting Dog Depredated in Lincoln County

On July 1, 2022, USDA-Wildlife Services verified that wolves killed a Plott trailing hound in the Town of Russell, Lincoln County. Dog owners are reminded to exercise caution in wolf occupied areas. Conflicts between hunting dogs and wolves are most common during the bear training and hunting season. Dogs have also been depredated pursuing other wildlife including fox, coyotes, bobcat, rabbit, snowshoe hare, and upland birds. More information is available on the DNR’s website.
hubcitytimes.com

Winch is interim O-W School District administrator

OWEN-WITHEE – Scott Winch is the Owen-Withee School District’s new interim administrator. Winch fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Bob Houts. Winch has signed on to serve for one year, on a part-time basis. He served as Stratford school superintendent for 17 years, until his retirement...
STRATFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Hundreds march during abortion rights protest in Wausau

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets Sunday in Wausau to voice their opinion on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v Wade. On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that affirmed the constitutional right to abortion, forcing immediate trigger bans in some states. Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban is now in effect, making abortions illegal unless the procedure is necessary to save a patient’s life, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. Abortion remains legal in Illinois and Minnesota. In Michigan, the issue could be left up to voters.
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

Replacement project to close town of Sharon bridge

PORTAGE COUNTY – A replacement project will close the County Highway Y bridge over the Plover River, in the town of Sharon. “Beginning July 11, Larson Construction Company, Inc. will begin construction on the replacement of the CTH Y bridge over the Plover River in the Town of Sharon, Portage County. The bridge is located between Bentley Road and Freedom Drive. The current structure was originally constructed in 1954 and is rated as structurally deficient,” a release from Portage County Highway Commissioner Nathan Check stated.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Taste N Glow Balloon Fest returns to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Thousands made their way to the Taste N Glow Balloon Fest in Wausau this weekend, and it featured many activities for families to have fun. "So now we have a car show obviously, there is a pro logging tournament, axe throwing, craft show you name it we got it going on tonight," said Steve Woller the Balloon Mister.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Sun mixing with clouds, chances for storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be fading as the day goes along on Sunday with clouds a bit more common by the mid to late afternoon, especially in the northern half of the area. Scattered showers and storms are possible later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, especially north of Highway 29. There is a chance of a strong storm NW of Wausau and Rhinelander, with gusty winds and downpours the main threats. A breezy and slightly warmer Sunday with afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 80s.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Man Arrested in Marshfield For Trying to Break Into a Home

A Neillsville man was arrested after trying to break into a property in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a Marshfield resident called to report she had told a male subject to leave a party on Veterans Parkway, but he came back and started trying to get into a room. While doing so, the male broke a screen window.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy