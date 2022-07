Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo is one of the names that has most frequently been floated ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. With the deadline less than a month away, his market is beginning to materialize. It should come as no surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly among the teams at the forefront of conversations, having already engaged in trade talks with the Reds, according to Jon Morosi.

