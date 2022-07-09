ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

Ga. roofing contractor wanted for swindling customers out of money in Louisiana

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xN9V1_0gaEbDZp00

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is wanted in a cross-state fraud case.

James Lee Collins Jr. has been charged with six counts of felony swindling in Allen Parish, Louisiana.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office believes he is now staying somewhere in the Middle Georgia area, including Bibb, Crawford and Monroe counties.

Collins owns Choice Roofing LLC located in Roberta, Georgia.

Authorities said he could be using several vehicles, including a 2020 F-150 with Georgia license plate #CSJ6853.

Other possible vehicles include a black 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with license plate #ELT162 or a black, 2021/2022 Infiniti QX80, with a temporary tag.

Anyone with information on Collins whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.

