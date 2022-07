Those who are seeking to own a gun in New York State must now hand over a list of their social media accounts. In the wake of the Buffalo mass shootings, New York is launching a new strategy to prevent guns from ending up in the wrong hands by checking gun applicants’ social media accounts. This new system will begin in September. Monroe County Sheriff’s office said they are still waiting for guidelines from the state on how the social media review will work.

