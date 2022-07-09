ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, GA

Heavy rainfall, gusty winds moving in Saturday night

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Rain on Saturday morning made for a decent Saturday afternoon, but that won’t continue into the evening.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns says we can expect to see heavy rainfall, intense lightning and strong winds throughout the night.

Severe storms will start moving into the western suburbs, like Carroll County, around 8 p.m. By 10 p.m., the storms will have arrived in the heart of metro Atlanta.

Burns says that between now and Sunday night, much of metro Atlanta can expect to see anywhere up to four inches of rain. Some areas could see anywhere between four and eight inches in that time period.

The average rainfall total for the whole month of July is just over four inches, and we could see that in a matter of hours in several places.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Heavy rains throughout Saturday night and into Sunday
  • Gusty winds up to 40 and 50 miles per hour
  • Intense lightning

The storms are moving through our southern counties, impacting areas of Dekalb, Henry, Butts, Rockdale and Spalding.

Sunday, we’ll have scattered storms and temps in the mid to upper 80s. Less hot for the end of the weekend and early next week.

