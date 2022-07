At least a half-dozen San Diego patrol cars were called out Monday morning to what a spokesman called a "suspicious death." First-responders arrived on the scene at Grape Street where it passes beneath Interstate 5 shortly before noon, where they found a woman's body with obvious trauma. Police told NBC 7 that the victim, who has not yet been identified, was in her 30s or 40s and is believed to have been a transient.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO