ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Marshall man arrested near East Broadway after assaulting Columbia police officer

By Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7z5d_0gaEaYu300

A Marshall man was arrested near East Broadway in Columbia on Thursday night after attacking a Columbia police officer who was responding to a report of items being thrown that blocked the roadway, the Columbia Police Department reported.

Malachi Nathan Benton, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and resisting arrest for a felony. Benton has been remanded to the custody of the Boone County Jail.

The officer arrived on scene in the 2400 block of East Broadway around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and observed Benton throwing objects onto the street. The officer approached Benton and attempted to speak with him, at which point Benton attacked the officer and attempted to take his equipment, including his firearm, the police said.

Benton fled after struggling with the officer. Additional officers arrived on scene to conduct a search, and Benton was located in a deep creek bed behind the property.

Both the suspect and officer were transported to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the police. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 573-874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Toddler shot in the foot during botched drug deal at Sedalia park

A Sedalia man is facing numerous charges following a botched drug deal that ended with a toddler being shot. It was Friday night when officers were called to Housel Park to investigate gunshots. A witness told police two vehicles were seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed after shots were fired.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Versailles Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder

In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 9, Morgan County Sheriff Deputies responded to property in the 9300 block of McCasland Road in Versailles, for a report of a man being shot. Upon arrival, deputies located Dennis Seybold, age 65, dead of an obvious gunshot wound, according to Sheriff...
VERSAILLES, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT

One of two persons charged with multiple felonies after a 47-year-old Warrensburg man was found dead of gunshot wounds on April 17 is due for a court proceeding. Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman says deputies responded to a rural Warrensburg address where they discovered Clifford Heffele deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. A second Victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound.
WARRENSBURG, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MO
Marshall, MO
Crime & Safety
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
City
Benton, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kwos.com

Fulton man headed to prison on meth conviction

A Fulton man will spend the next ten years in prison. Antonio Beard was sentenced after pleading guilty to meth possession and gun charges. Beard was arrested after a raid at his Fulton home in 2019.
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Man shot Saturday, no description of the shooter

One man was hurt after a shooting Saturday night in Columbia. When police got to the scene in the 3300 block of Clark Lane, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim. Officers later found the man in the 4500 block of Rice Road. Emergency crews took the man...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Man shot in Columbia restaurant parking lot this weekend; no arrests yet

Columbia Police are asking for your help in solving a weekend shooting that happened in the busy Cracker Barrel parking lot on Clark Lane. CPD spokesman Christian Tabak tells 939 the Eagle that Saturday evening’s shooting happened at about 7:45, near I-70. “Officers arrived and secured the scene. Evidence...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Arrested for Alleged Harassment, Tampering

On Sunday at 7:39 p.m., Sedalia Police took a property damage report at Sedalia Housing Authority, 500 Welch Court. A known subject was observed near the victim's vehicle shortly before neighbors noticed the victim's tire had been punctured. All witnesses on scene positively identified the suspect using a photo. Officers...
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Near East#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
kmmo.com

COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED FOR BOONVILLE MAN ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED MURDER

A Boonville man charged with attempted murder about a year and a half ago is scheduled to appear in court. According to a Boonville Police report, on January 3, 2021, officers were dispatched to a residence to a report of shots fired. A woman told authorities Kalynn Dean Hendren pointed a rifle at her, and during wrestling over the rifle, Hendren fired one round. Officers found the spent shell casing, and the bullet fragment was located in the wall of the living room.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man hurt in motorcycle crash on Route MM

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews took a Columbia man to a hospital Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Route MM. The crash happened north of Basnet Road around 11:55 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 55-year-old Stephen M. Biddle was thrown from the motorcycle after he failed to go around The post Columbia man hurt in motorcycle crash on Route MM appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

A Sedalia man whose conviction was set aside by the court more than two years ago is scheduled to be in court. Court documents say Jerome Lee Williams II changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in July 2017 to two counts of a sex-related felony involving a juvenile and assault of law-enforcement officers. He was sentenced to spend a total of more than 30 years in state prison on September 11, 2017.
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Prison staffer assaulted by inmate

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A staff member at Jefferson City Correctional Center is recovering from an assault by an inmate Sunday that resulted in head injuries. According to a Department of Corrections spokesperson, the assault occurred in a housing unit at JCCC Sunday afternoon. After receiving first aid on site,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Police investigate shots fired in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired call that took place Saturday, in Northeast of Columbia on the 2100 block of Whispering Meadows Court. When ABC 17 News crews arrived around 4:15 am they saw at least three police units searching the area and an officer talking to a woman.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man arrested after vehicle strikes spike strips deployed by patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City man after a vehicle struck spike strips and overturned in Carroll County on Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Aaron Dayton was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and driving while revoked. He was released to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by emergency medical services with serious injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy