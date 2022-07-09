Outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Tyrone Taylor are on track to rejoin the Brewers on their next road trip in San Francisco

The Milwaukee Brewers should have outfield reinforcements back in relatively short order.

Hunter Renfroe and Tyrone Taylor are increasing their workloads and nearing the end of their stints on the injured list, manager Craig Counsell said Saturday.

Renfroe has been out since June 26 with a strained left calf. He also missed 14 games before that with a right hamstring strain.

Jace Peterson – a utility player more suited to the infield – has been used extensively in right field with both Renfroe and Taylor out.

"We're in a good spot right now. He's doing well," Counsell said of Renfroe, who has been running full speed and taking batting practice. "We haven't said anything for sure yet, but I think he'll be with us for the San Francisco series.

"That's the range we're in."

The Brewers-Giants series begins Thursday.

Taylor, meanwhile, has been on the concussion IL since July 3 after taking a ball off his forehead while trying to make a catch at the center-field wall in Pittsburgh.

"Tyrone, yesterday was his first day on the field. Today, he ramped up his intensity," Counsell said. "As long as he passes tests, we're going to go pretty fast.

"It's how he comes out of today."

The Brewers have been in dire need of coverage and production in the outfield with both players out.

Along with Peterson being pressed into duty, Andrew McCutchen started his second consecutive game in center Saturday.

He hadn't started a game in center since May 31, 2019, while with the Philadelphia Phillies and had played only one inning there with the Brewers before his first start Friday.

He also has started 16 games in left and eight in right.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta also is wrapping up a visit to Milwaukee. He's been rehabbing his shoulder injury primarily in Arizona since going on the IL on May 23.

Peralta threw an up-down bullpen session Friday and will begin throwing to hitters in live batting practice in the coming days before returning to Arizona.

"Everything's going really good," Peralta said. "To be honest, I wasn't expecting to feel this good by this time. But I'm feeling great. Really great.

"I feel like I'm ready to pitch tomorrow. But I know that it takes time, so I've got to follow the steps."

Counsell indicated August is definitely in play for Peralta's return.

"We're on a good path," Counsell said. "I think he has sped up the initial timeline from when he originally got injured. But there's still steps that have to be taken along this process."