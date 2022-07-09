ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Tyrone Taylor are on track to rejoin the Brewers on their next road trip in San Francisco

By Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOrv8_0gaEaX1K00

The Milwaukee Brewers should have outfield reinforcements back in relatively short order.

Hunter Renfroe and Tyrone Taylor are increasing their workloads and nearing the end of their stints on the injured list, manager Craig Counsell said Saturday.

Renfroe has been out since June 26 with a strained left calf. He also missed 14 games before that with a right hamstring strain.

Jace Peterson – a utility player more suited to the infield – has been used extensively in right field with both Renfroe and Taylor out.

"We're in a good spot right now. He's doing well," Counsell said of Renfroe, who has been running full speed and taking batting practice. "We haven't said anything for sure yet, but I think he'll be with us for the San Francisco series.

"That's the range we're in."

The Brewers-Giants series begins Thursday.

Taylor, meanwhile, has been on the concussion IL since July 3 after taking a ball off his forehead while trying to make a catch at the center-field wall in Pittsburgh.

"Tyrone, yesterday was his first day on the field. Today, he ramped up his intensity," Counsell said. "As long as he passes tests, we're going to go pretty fast.

"It's how he comes out of today."

The Brewers have been in dire need of coverage and production in the outfield with both players out.

Along with Peterson being pressed into duty, Andrew McCutchen started his second consecutive game in center Saturday.

He hadn't started a game in center since May 31, 2019, while with the Philadelphia Phillies and had played only one inning there with the Brewers before his first start Friday.

He also has started 16 games in left and eight in right.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta also is wrapping up a visit to Milwaukee. He's been rehabbing his shoulder injury primarily in Arizona since going on the IL on May 23.

Peralta threw an up-down bullpen session Friday and will begin throwing to hitters in live batting practice in the coming days before returning to Arizona.

"Everything's going really good," Peralta said. "To be honest, I wasn't expecting to feel this good by this time. But I'm feeling great. Really great.

"I feel like I'm ready to pitch tomorrow. But I know that it takes time, so I've got to follow the steps."

Counsell indicated August is definitely in play for Peralta's return.

"We're on a good path," Counsell said. "I think he has sped up the initial timeline from when he originally got injured. But there's still steps that have to be taken along this process."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
SFGate

Pirates hit 4 homers to beat Brewers 8-6, win series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Michael Chavis and Ke’Bryan Hayes also went deep for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt traded from Oakland to Tampa Bay

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Christian Bethancourt has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are looking to add some offense, especially from behind the dish, so they are adding Bethancourt to the mix. Heading back to Oakland in the deal are Triple-A outfielder Cal Stevenson and Single-A pitcher Christian Fernandez.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Milwaukee, WI
ESPN

Gamel HR highlights Pirates' 4-3 comeback win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- — Ben Gamel hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Saturday. Pittsburgh was held to one hit through six innings by Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff before erasing a three-run deficit in the seventh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sitting Monday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada is being replaced at shortstop by Brandon Crawford versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 278 plate appearances this season, Estrada has a .256 batting average with a .707 OPS,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy