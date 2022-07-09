Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Grant County in central Arkansas North central Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 233 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thiel, or 11 miles southeast of Malvern, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leola... Prattsville Poyen... Jenkins Ferry State Park Thiel... Dogwood Lono... Cross Roads in Grant County Brush Creek HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DALLAS COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO