Sunday shows preview: Jan. 6 hearings resume after Cipollone interview; July 4th shooting rocks nation

The public hearings being held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, which are set to resume this week after former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone met informally with the panel on Friday, and the aftermath of a shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., on July 4 are expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit.

The House select committee will be holding its next hearing on Tuesday morning. The panel has not yet formally announced who the witnesses will be.

Speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation” last Sunday, Rep, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who sits on the House panel, previewed some of what the next hearing would include.

He said it “will be focused on the efforts to assemble that mob on the Mall, who was participating, who was financing it, how it was organized, including the participation of these white nationalist groups like the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters and others.”

An attorney for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes told The Hill on Friday that Rhodes is seeking to present testimony before the House select committee and would be comfortable waiving the Fifth Amendment if his testimony is conducted in-person and live.

The resumption of the hearings will also come days after Cipollone voluntarily met with the House panel on Friday after being subpoenaed.

The House select committee was prompted to subpoena him after Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave explosive testimony that included her saying that Cipollone had told her on Jan. 6 he did not want former President Trump going to the Capitol and that later that day he had urged Meadows to take action.

“Mr. Cipollone did appear voluntarily and answer a whole variety of questions. He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses. And I think we did learn a few things, which we will be rolling out in the hearings to come,” panel member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Friday.

“So I think it was a, you know, a grueling day for all involved — Mr. Cipollone and the staff and the members, but it was well worth it.”

Lofgren will appear on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Other members of the House committee will also appear on several other Sunday shows: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) will appear on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) will appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) will appear on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Meanwhile, the nation is still reeling after a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday became the scene of a mass shooting that left seven people dead and many more wounded.

Officials have charged 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III with seven counts of first-degree murder and he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. The suspect had several previous interactions with police, including in September 2019 when they responded to a family member’s report that Crimo had said he would “kill everyone” at his home.

Less than two weeks before the shooting, President Biden had signed bipartisan gun safety legislation that had come in the wake of other high-profile shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y.

“We need to end this horror. We need to stop this violence,” Vice President Harris said while visiting the Chicago suburb on Tuesday.

U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, who previously served as the mayor of Chicago, will appear on ABC’s “This Week.” Harris will appear on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) will appear on CNN’s “State of the Union” and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) will appear on “Fox News Sunday.”

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Raimondo; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.)

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.); Gov. Glenn Youngkin, (R-Va.); filmmaker Alex Holder, who made a documentary about Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Govs. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) and Chris Sununu (R-N.H.); Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.)

“Fox News Sunday” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Edward Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research Inc.