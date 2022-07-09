ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sunday shows preview: Jan. 6 hearings resume after Cipollone interview; July 4th shooting rocks nation

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fryJo_0gaEa3s100
Tweet

The public hearings being held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, which are set to resume this week after former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone met informally with the panel on Friday, and the aftermath of a shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., on July 4 are expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit.

The House select committee will be holding its next hearing on Tuesday morning. The panel has not yet formally announced who the witnesses will be.

Speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation” last Sunday, Rep, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who sits on the House panel, previewed some of what the next hearing would include.

He said it “will be focused on the efforts to assemble that mob on the Mall, who was participating, who was financing it, how it was organized, including the participation of these white nationalist groups like the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters and others.”

An attorney for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes told The Hill on Friday that Rhodes is seeking to present testimony before the House select committee and would be comfortable waiving the Fifth Amendment if his testimony is conducted in-person and live.

The resumption of the hearings will also come days after Cipollone voluntarily met with the House panel on Friday after being subpoenaed.

The House select committee was prompted to subpoena him after Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave explosive testimony that included her saying that Cipollone had told her on Jan. 6 he did not want former President Trump going to the Capitol and that later that day he had urged Meadows to take action.

“Mr. Cipollone did appear voluntarily and answer a whole variety of questions. He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses. And I think we did learn a few things, which we will be rolling out in the hearings to come,” panel member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Friday.

“So I think it was a, you know, a grueling day for all involved — Mr. Cipollone and the staff and the members, but it was well worth it.”

Lofgren will appear on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Other members of the House committee will also appear on several other Sunday shows: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) will appear on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) will appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) will appear on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Meanwhile, the nation is still reeling after a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday became the scene of a mass shooting that left seven people dead and many more wounded.

Officials have charged 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III with seven counts of first-degree murder and he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. The suspect had several previous interactions with police, including in September 2019 when they responded to a family member’s report that Crimo had said he would “kill everyone” at his home.

Less than two weeks before the shooting, President Biden had signed bipartisan gun safety legislation that had come in the wake of other high-profile shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y.

“We need to end this horror. We need to stop this violence,” Vice President Harris said while visiting the Chicago suburb on Tuesday.

U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, who previously served as the mayor of Chicago, will appear on ABC’s “This Week.” Harris will appear on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) will appear on CNN’s “State of the Union” and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) will appear on “Fox News Sunday.”

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Raimondo; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.)

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.); Gov. Glenn Youngkin, (R-Va.); filmmaker Alex Holder, who made a documentary about Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Govs. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) and Chris Sununu (R-N.H.); Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.)

“Fox News Sunday” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Edward Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research Inc.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Buffalo, IL
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Gina Raimondo
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump White House#Cbs#Mall#Oath Keepers
MSNBC

Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

Newly released testimony from the Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told Trump ally John Eastman to get a "criminal defense lawyer" after Eastman approached him about appealing election results in Georgia. This comes as Trump ally Steve Bannon attacks former Attorney General Bill Barr for cooperating with the panel, which is gearing up for its next public hearing. June 14, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

629K+
Followers
74K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy