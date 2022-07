At this year’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Aaron Rodgers has more on the line than just his golf reputation. Fellow competitor Charles Barkley bet the Packers quarterback during June’s The Match VI that if Barkley finishes ahead of Rodgers on the leaderboard, than he gets to cut his infamous man bun off. On the flip side, if Rodgers places higher than Barkley, which is often the case, then the NBA legend will donate $25,000 to Rodgers’ charity of choice—North Valley Community Foundation.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO