Stephen Curry addresses Kevin Durant-Warriors trade rumors

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
 2 days ago

If Stephen Curry is going to do any recruiting of Kevin Durant, it won’t be public.

The Warriors superstar expressed confidence in the future of a team that just won the NBA championship — and a team that could be among the many to chase Durant, who has requested a trade from the Nets.

Curry, speaking from the American Century Championship golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., walked a careful line with NBC Sports Bay Area this week regarding the Warriors’ future. He was not directly asked about Durant, his former championship teammate, but he made it clear he hears the speculation — and likes the current crop of Warriors.

“The rumor mill and all that type of stuff is part of the nature of the NBA and league,” Curry told Monte Poole. “You take it for what it is.

“You know how quickly things can change, but I like where we’re at.”

Steph Curry lines up across Kevin Durant.

They’re at a pretty nice spot, coming off a fourth title in eight years with a veteran core (Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) and several younger pieces who took large steps forward (notably Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole).

Curry also mentioned small forward Jonathan Kuminga, guard Moses Moody and center James Wiseman — who didn’t even play this season with a knee injury — as reason to think Golden State can stack more titles.

“There’s a lot of optimism, a lot of energy about where we’re going,” said Curry, who knows better than most how quickly things can change.

The Warriors came within a game of another title in 2016, then signed Durant and rose to an even superior superpower. Acquiring him this time would be more challenging for several reasons, the biggest being much of their future would have to be mortgaged in a swap with Brooklyn.

A recent package posited by ESPN included Wiggins, Poole, Kuminga, Wiseman and several first-rounders. Would the Warriors accept that?

The Nets couldn’t without getting creative because Wiggins is in a designated rookie max deal — as is Ben Simmons, and a team can only trade for one player on such a contract.

RELATED PEOPLE
