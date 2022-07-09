ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin stirs 2024 rumors with Nebraska convention speech

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0pTH_0gaEYwt700
Gov. Glenn Youngkin turned Virginia red in a surprise victory last November. Steve Helber/AP

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is stirring rumors of a possible presidential run in 2024.

On Saturday, the Old Dominion governor is set to deliver a speech at Nebraska’s GOP convention. Youngkin won a surprise victory in Virginia last year after turning the reliably blue state red in a race which highlighted parental concern about critical race theory in schools.

Though Nebraska isn’t Iowa, the two share media markets and Youngkin’s visit is likely to percolate in that most critical early primary state.

“Going to Nebraska is as close as going to Iowa without actually stepping foot in the state,” Brendan Steinhauser, a Republican consultant told Fox News. “It’s hard to know for sure his motivation, but it seems like he’s at least exploring or heavily flirting with the idea of a run.”

Team Youngkin denied any speculation of potential future ambitions and said he was only making the trip as a favor to his friend, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who chairs the Republican Governor’s Association.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Mike Collins beats Vernon Jones, the 'black Donald Trump,' in Georgia GOP runoff

Trucking executive Mike Collins beat Vernon Jones, the self-described "black Donald Trump," in a Republican runoff race on Tuesday that pitted the endorsement power of the former president against his political adversary, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Collins, the son of a congressman, will be the Republican nominee for Georgia's 10th...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia, NE
State
Iowa State
State
Virginia State
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Virginia Government
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#Republican#Fox News
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
creators.com

St. Teresa Has Some Bad News for Republicans

"There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered prayers," St. Teresa of Avila said. Republicans may soon learn just how that works. It used to be that Republican politicians with no fixed views on abortion could pray loudly for an end to Roe v. Wade. They knew that their stances would please abortion foes while not alarming the pro-choice majority. As long as Roe remained a law protecting the right to end a pregnancy, pro-choice voters open to other aspects of the Republican platform could shrug at such candidates.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Arizona GOP Boss Who Signed Up to Be Fake Elector Gets Grand Jury Subpoena

A top Republican leader in Arizona who took part in a doomed scheme to create fake slates of pro-Trump electors in states carried by Joe Biden in the 2020 election has been issued a grand jury subpoena, a source familiar with the matter has said. Kelli Ward, a former state senator and current chair of the Arizona GOP, and her husband have both been compelled to aid the Justice Department’s investigation, both Politico and The New York Times reported. The couple are two of at least nine people subpoenaed in four states over the last 48 hours for their fake-elector work, the Times added. The Wards’ attorney, Alexander Kolodin, decried the investigation, telling the Times it was “based on allegations that our clients engaged in core First Amendment activity—petitioning Congress about grievances.” Prior to the news of the subpoena, Ward had spent the week tweeting manically about the public testimony of Arizona House speaker Rusty Bowers before the Jan. 6 House panel, calling him “Rusty Bowels” and endorsing his opponent for the upcoming state Republican primary—David Farnsworth, another alternate pro-Trump elector, according to The Arizona Republic.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy