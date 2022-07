It's not even close to Thanksgiving and we are already talking turkeys in the Bluegrass State. Kentuckians are being asked to help out if they see wild turkeys and here's why. To the naked unprofessional turkey eye, it might seem like there are tons of turkeys in Kentucky. Take it from the wife of an avid turkey hunter, my husband is constantly pointing out turkey and deer when we are driving in the country. However, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, the turkey population has taken a dip since the highest harvest just 12 years ago;

