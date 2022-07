The Boston Celtics are back in action as they opened Summer League with an 88-78 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum, Ime Udoka, Brad Stevens and others were in attendance to support the Summer League squad in Las Vegas. Despite the defeat, a few players made solid first impressions in their unofficial C's debuts. Others will look to have a bounce-back performance in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO