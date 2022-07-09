Man, 73, dies after being beaten with traffic cone

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WFLA) — A 73-year-old man passed away the day after being beaten with a traffic cone by a group of young people in Philadelphia.

Although the June 24 attack was caught on camera, police are still searching for those responsible and are offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest.

First responders found James Lambert, 73, lying on the ground at about 2:40 a.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.

Rickey Duncan, who works with a nonprofit helping young people avoid violence, called the attack “horrifying, disrespectful and treacherous”.

Duncan said he hopes a new curfew for young people will help prevent more violent attacks.

“I’m a firm believer that hurt people, hurt people. A lot of these kids suffer from a lot of psychological discomfort, and they also suffer from homes that are not homes, that’s why I believe the new curfew system put in place is a must,” Duncan said.

Police had a message for the parents of the young people caught on camera brutalizing Mr. Lambert.

“If they are aware their son or daughter is involved in this incident, I think the best choice of action would be for them to contact an attorney and contact the homicide unit to turn themselves in.”

