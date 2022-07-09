ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Grant Shapps appears to take swipe at Rishi Sunak as he launches leadership bid

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYpxG_0gaEXrVh00

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps appeared to rebuke “plotting” against Boris Johnson within the Tory party in an apparent dig at rival Rishi Sunak as he set out his own leadership bid.

Seeking to present himself as a candidate with a track record of loyalty, Mr Shapps said he would not have started planning a campaign “behind (Boris Johnson’s) back”.

The comments come after it was reported a website with a similar name to Mr Sunak’s “Ready For Rishi” site, which redirects to the official page, appeared to have been set up as far back as December 2021.

Launching his bid in the Sunday Times, the Transport Secretary told the paper: “I have not spent the last few turbulent years plotting or briefing against the Prime Minister.

“I have not been mobilising a leadership campaign behind his back. I tell you this: for all his flaws – and who is not flawed – I like Boris Johnson.

“I have never, for a moment, doubted his love of this country.”

Mr Sunak’s team have said domains are bought all the time, adding that they had been transferred a number of them.

But even before he made his formal announcement, he had come under fire from Johnson loyalists, with Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg denouncing him as a “high tax chancellor”.

And other hopefuls also appear to have sought to distance themselves from him, with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Attorney General Suella Braverman, as well as Mr Shapps, pledging to curb taxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ih9CC_0gaEXrVh00
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Shapps, a long-standing ally of Mr Johnson who was key to his fight for survival during partygate, said he was “glad” he had not double-crossed the Prime Minister.

“It is easy to criticise Boris after keeping one’s head down for years while being happy to benefit from his patronage. I am glad that I did not do that,” he said.

“Even as the skies darkened over his premiership, often because of errors committed by him, I hoped he could pull it back. Because in losing him we would lose a man who makes a unique connection with people.”

Despite supporting aspects Mr Johnson’s style of governance, the Transport Secretary, who backed Remain in the 2016 EU referendum, said he would end “tactical government by an often-distracted centre”.

He claimed people had “lost sight” of what was needed from a Tory Government, suggesting his leadership would bring a return to more a traditionally Conservative approach to state.

The 53-year-old, who has three children and is Welwyn Hatfield MP, said tackling the cost-of-living crisis and strengthening the economy to become the biggest in Europe are top of his agenda.

As Transport Secretary, he dismissed calls for Government intervention in the rail strikes as a “stunt” and presided over the handling of the aftermath of the P&O Ferries scandal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQMN6_0gaEXrVh00
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Prior to his most recent cabinet appointment, Mr Shapps has a chequered history in the Conservative Party.

Following the 2015 election, he was removed as party chairman and made a minister at the Department for International Development – a move widely seen as a demotion.

He was forced to resign from the post after just six months when it emerged that he had been warned about bullying among young party activists.

Mr Shapps denied being informed about the allegations, but quit as minister saying that “responsibility should rest somewhere”.

He was also accused of having breached the codes of conduct for ministers and MPs when it was revealed he held a second job after entering parliament, working as a marketer of get-rich-quick schemes under the pseudonym Michael Green.

Educated at his local grammar school, he set up a marketing and printing business in his early 20s before contesting his first parliamentary seat in 1997.

He eventually ousted Labour’s Melanie Johnson in 2005 to become MP for Welwyn Hatfield, being elected the Tory Party’s vice chairman the same year.

In 2007, he became shadow housing minister and following the 2010 general election – in which he retained his seat with a majority of more than 17,000.

He served as minister of state for housing and local government, being appointed to the Privy Council that June, and in 2012 was appointed co-chairman of the Tory party.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hunt and Javid pledge to slash taxes in separate Tory leadership bids

Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership. It comes after two serving Cabinet ministers, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, revealed their intention to run for the top job in the space of an hour.
POLITICS
newschain

Sajid Javid dodges questions over previous tax affairs at campaign launch

Sajid Javid, the former chancellor and health secretary bidding to become Conservative leader, has refused to give details about which jurisdictions he has previously paid taxes in. Mr Javid, who is bidding to replace Boris Johnson in a crowded field of Tory candidates, insisted that he had always been “transparent”...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘It was a mistake’: Boris Johnson apologises for giving Chris Pincher a government role

Boris Johnson admitted “it was a mistake” to give scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher a role in government and said: “I apologise for it.”His remarks come amid mounting Tory anger after No 10 confirmed the prime minister was briefed on complaints relating to Mr Pincher in 2019 while he was serving as a minister at the Foreign Office.The cabinet office minister Michael Ellis told MPs that Mr Johnson did not “immediately recall” the exchange when fresh allegations emerged about Mr Pincher’s conduct last week at the Carlton Club.But just moments after Mr Johnson’s first public remarks on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Bereaved families ‘will not be able to move on’ after Boris Johnson resignation

Families who lost loved ones to coronavirus and were “ripped apart” by Boris Johnson’s actions will not be able to move on following his resignation, a campaign group said.The Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice group said Mr Johnson will be remembered as a prime minister who failed to act when coronavirus first started spreading through the country, allowed hospitals to be overwhelmed, and left care homes defenceless.On Thursday, the PM finally announced he would step down following dozens of resignations – a mass exodus triggered by the departures of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the Cabinet.For us, Johnson will...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Conservative Party#Uk#The Sunday Times
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer tells Tory MPs they have ‘duty’ to remove Boris Johnson immediately

Sir Keir Starmer has told Conservative MPs they have a “duty” to remove Boris Johnson from No 10 immediately or face a no-confidence vote in the Commons next week. The Labour leader insisted Mr Johnson should not be allowed to continue as a caretaker prime minister, just 24 hours after he set out his plans to resign from office upon a new Tory leader being elected.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss registered leadership website month ago - two days after Boris Johnson confidence vote

Liz Truss registered her Tory leadership campaign website more than a month ago - and shortly after Boris Johnson narrowly survived a no-confidence vote. The foreign secretary is competing against 10 other colleagues to become the next prime minister in a race triggered by Mr Johnson’s resignation last Thursday. But publicly-available information about her “Liz for Leader” campaign website shows it was registered weeks ago.The “lizforleader.co.uk” domain was registered on 8 June, according to sites that show key dates for website domains. This was just two days after Mr Johnson won a no-confidence vote that had been called over...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Penny Mordaunt tops poll of Tory members who'll decide Boris Johnson's replacement by September 5 after MPs whittle the field down to two in votes starting Wednesday

Penny Mordaunt last night topped a poll of Tory party members on who should be the next leader. The former defence secretary was backed by 20 per cent followed by ex-local government minister Kemi Badenoch on 19 per cent and Rishi Sunak on 12 per cent. Attorney General Suella Braverman...
ELECTIONS
newschain

Doctors say boy in life-support fight is ‘unresponsive’ and will not recover

A 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage three months ago is “unresponsive” and will not recover, a barrister representing hospital bosses has told a High Court judge. Martin Westgate QC told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that Archie Battersbee suffered...
HEALTH
newschain

Keir Starmer accuses Tory leadership hopefuls of eyeing ‘magic money tree’

Sir Keir Starmer accused Tory leadership hopefuls of plucking £200 billion of uncosted commitments from the “magic money tree”. The Labour leader demanded that those vying to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister set out the cuts or borrowing they would need as they take part in an “arms race of fantasy economics”.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy