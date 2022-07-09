ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Garoppolo's Best Fit Just Won't Work

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams that have quarterback needs in the NFL are slowly filling those positions. The Carolina Panthers got Baker Mayfield to fill their quarterback position this season. That now only leaves Jimmy Garoppolo as the last quarterback available in a trade. However, the San Francisco 49ers haven’t gotten a team...

AllPanthers

How Much Better Does Baker Mayfield Make the Panthers?

Just a week ago, expectations for the Panthers were very low with many around the league pegging them to be a bottom five or so team. Having a quarterback room that consists of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corral doesn't necessarily scream "competitive", but adding Baker Mayfield to the fold changes everything.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s key weapon gets concerning sign about future with Cowboys

Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys agreed on a one-year deal worth $10.931 million back in March, which would ensure the team the services of the sure-handed tight end for at least the duration of the 2022 NFL season. But of course, Schultz is far from satisfied, as he remains looking for an extension deal […] The post Dak Prescott’s key weapon gets concerning sign about future with Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Person
Tyler Lockett
Yardbarker

2 NFL Head Coaches On The Hot Seat Behind Matt Rhule

With the 2022 NFL season nearly here, there’s already a list of coaches facing pressure to perform this season. The most obvious coach needing to perform is the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, Matt Rhule. After a disastrous 2021 season that saw the team implode, Rhule found himself in...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
NFL
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
93.7 The Fan

Reaction to Heinz Field name change not going over well

According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is being renamed Acrisure Stadium. The name comes from a Michigan-based insurance brokerage. While in the grand scheme of things, the name change doesn’t really matter, a bunch of Pittsburghers are NOT happy. Former Pirates second baseman and current...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Heinz Field Renamed: NFL World Reacts

It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh. According to 93.7 "The Fan's" Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is set to be renamed after 21 years. Per the popular Steelers radio host: "The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday."
PITTSBURGH, PA

