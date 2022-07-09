ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

GameThread, 7/10/2022: Nationals @ Braves

By Ivan the Great
batterypower.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlright, here’s the deal. I’m putting this in the editor early because I may not be around at 3 pm. This will be the real test of...

www.batterypower.com

Comments / 0

 

FOX Sports

Braves star Dansby Swanson finally feels at home in Atlanta

Something is different about Dansby Swanson. This season, the former No. 1 overall pick, the golden shortstop who helped guide his childhood club to October glory and the longest-tenured Atlanta Brave has, for the first time in his MLB career, been the best player on his team. With the season halfway gone, Swanson has smashed 14 homers and is slugging nearly .500 while providing superb defense at one of the game's most demanding positions.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets divulge Jacob deGrom’s status amid threat from Braves in NL East

Jacob deGrom has yet to make an appearance on the mound for the New York Mets this season, but it appears that he is getting near to a return to active duty in the big leagues. Via Mets beat writer Tim Healey: Jacob deGrom’s next rehab start will be with Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets say […] The post Mets divulge Jacob deGrom’s status amid threat from Braves in NL East appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Monday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting seventh. Marcell Ozuna is the Braves' designated hitter again. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.6 FanDuel...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Freddie Freeman backs Clayton Kershaw after awkward Braves return

Just a few weeks back, Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta rubbed Clayton Kershaw the wrong way. Now, all is well in Dodger Land. With the All-Star Game being held in Los Angeles, Freeman did his part to campaign for Kershaw to (ideally) start the game. It helps that Brian Snitker, his former manager in the ATL, will be leading the NL All-Star team.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves select Robinson Cano, designate Phil Gosselin

The Braves announced that they’ve selected the contract of veteran second baseman Robinson Cano, just hours after acquiring him from the Padres in exchange for cash. Fellow infield veteran Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Atlanta also reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list and optioned first baseman Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett.
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 The Game

'Wizard' Alex Anthopoulos has Braves roster built for sustained success

When a team wins a championship in any sport, the question always becomes - how long will their championship ‘window' stay open?. For the Atlanta Braves, a young core that has only been bolstered this season with the arrival of yet another young budding superstar in the outfield seemingly leaves the Braves’ window wide open, which Nick Kayal says is a credit to general manager Alex Anthopoulos.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves 2022 MLB Mock Draft 3.0 (3 Rounds)

The Braves have had a lot of success in the MLB Draft in recent years, so I’m inclined to trust the judgment of Alex Anthopoulos and his scouts. However, I’m going to use their blueprint to make a few predictions, and that blueprint is clearly taking talented college players to help rapidly refill the farm system of a competing team. That strategy has paid off big time; in 2020, the Braves snagged talented players Jared Shuster, Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, and Jesse Franklin V. Atlanta once again went to the college well in 2021, with 17 of their 19 signed draft picks being from college. This is the penultimate edition for 2022, with the last Mock Draft coming later this week. Check out the other editions below:
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Unique Royals, Braves Trade

The Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves just pulled off a trade that was more unique than most. On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Braves are sending Drew Waters, Andrew Hoffmann and a minor leaguer to the Royals in exchange for the 35th overall pick in this Sunday's 2022 MLB Draft. Fans immediately started questioning how it's possible to trade draft picks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ehire Adrianza
Yardbarker

Nationals vs. Braves Prediction and Odds for Sunday, July 10 (Bet on Big Day for Both Lineups)

NL East rivals close out a three-game series today when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park. Calling these two rivals might be giving the Nationals a bit too much credit as they have the worst record in the division and are more than 20 games off the lead. The Braves, on the other hand, trail the Mets by a couple of games for first place and outclass the Nationals from top to bottom.
WASHINGTON, DC
Decider.com

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Mets-Braves Game Live on FS1

It’s a battle between the two top teams in the NL East as the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in this must-see matchup!. Things are heating up in the NL East as we approach the All-Star break. Atlanta, the reigning division champs, has won eight of their last ten games, while the Phillies and Marlins have won seven of ten each. Despite splitting a four-game series with Florida, the Mets also have a winning record over their last ten games, going 6-4 as they enter tonight’s game with a one-and-a-half game lead over the Braves.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves acquire 8-time All Star Robinson Canó from the Padres

O’Brien hit it on the head — this is a no-risk move for a guy who’s hitting really well in AAA. With a series upcoming against the Mets, you have to wonder if the Braves will activate Canó to face his former club. If Atlanta decides to active Canó, it’s likely Phil Gosselin returns to Gwinnett.
SAN DIEGO, CA

