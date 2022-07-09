ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban PM: Government, Nor Anyone Can Dare Amend Human Rights Set by God

By Ayaz Gul
Voice of America
 2 days ago

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban prime minister Saturday defended rules for women and girls in Afghanistan, insisting his government is practicing human rights as “ordained” by God and it cannot dare amend them. The statement comes a day after the United Nations Human Rights Council passed a...

www.voanews.com

Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Sri Lanka Protesters, Angered By Economic Crisis, Storm President's House

Thousands of Sri Lankan protesters stormed into the president's official residence in Colombo on Saturday, demanding his resignation as public anger grows over the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades. Soldiers and police were unable to hold back the crowd of chanting protesters, who also forced their way through...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Blinken Calls On China, ASEAN Countries To Hold Myanmar Accountable

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday urged China and members of the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN to put pressure on Myanmar's rulers to return to democracy and to hold it accountable to a peace deal agreed with the group. "It is incumbent on China and in China's interest...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Not 'Business As Usual' For G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting In Bali

G20 foreign ministers travel to the resort island of Bali this week for a meeting that will be overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, with Russia's attendance creating rifts in the bloc as host Indonesia tries to mediate. The Group of 20 includes Western countries that have accused Moscow of...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Philippines protests new Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippines said Thursday it had filed a new diplomatic protest against Beijing over the alleged return of a massive Chinese fleet operating “illegally” around Whitsun Reef, within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
ADVOCACY
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea gives war death certificate to soldiers who died from COVID-19 symptoms

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean soldiers who died of COVID-19 symptoms after participating in a military parade in April are receiving an honorable war death certificate that used to confer bereaved families with special privileges, but is essentially worthless these days, sources in the country told RFA.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war update: what we know on day 139 of the invasion

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on a five-storey apartment building in the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine has risen to at least 34. Emergency crews worked to pull people from the rubble. Zelenskiy accused Moscow of deliberately targeting civilians in the attack which destroyed three buildings in a residential quarter. The latest victim, a nine-year-old child, was retrieved from the wreckage on Monday evening, Ukraine’s state emergency services said.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed a call to China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 against China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed sea. China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it, bringing it into territorial spats with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian claimant states in recent years. “We call again on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior,” Blinken said, using the acronym of China’s formal name.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Sri Lanka: Protesters 'will occupy palace until leaders go'

Protesters have said they will continue to occupy the Sri Lankan presidential and prime ministerial residences until both leaders officially resign. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he would step down on 13 July, according to an announcement made by the parliament's speaker on Saturday. But the president has not been seen...
ADVOCACY

