Law

Kojima Productions Threatens Legal Action Amid Misidentifications of Abe Assassin

By Ralston Dacanay
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kojima Productions has threatened legal action against those who falsely link game designer Hideo Kojima to the assassination of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe. The announcement was made by the studio's official Twitter accounts Saturday in the wake of a wave of social media posts falsely identifying Kojima as the...

ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

