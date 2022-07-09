ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Yukon Creek Fire prompts evacuation preparations along Salcha River

By Joe Bartosik
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Officials placed residents off the road system and recreational cabins in the Middle Salcha River and Upper Salcha River Zones in “set” status with the Lower Salcha River in “ready” status as a result of a very active Yukon Creek Fire....

