Norwood, MA

Disney suspends filming of movie in this Massachusetts town

By Jackson Cote
 2 days ago
Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this...

Comments / 18

Gary Gray
2d ago

Good! it probably would have had a woke theme to it anyway. not heartbroken about it.

