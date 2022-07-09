ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German police probe incident at Scholz party event

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — German police are investigating after several women reported feeling unwell following an event hosted by the parliamentary group of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party.

Berlin police said Saturday that the investigation was triggered by a 21-year-old woman, who felt dizzy and unwell several hours into Wednesday’s summer party for the Social Democrats and then was unable to remember the evening the following day. She went to a hospital for checks, and police ordered a blood test for an analysis of possible toxic substances.

The woman ate and drank at the event, but didn’t consume any alcohol, police said. By Saturday morning, another four cases in which people reported similar symptoms had emerged. German media reported that they apparently were victims of so-called “knockout drops,” which can be mixed into drinks or food. Police said they were awaiting test results.

Police opened an investigation of persons unknown on suspicion of bodily harm. Both they and the center-left Social Democrats said they weren’t aware of any offenses beyond that.

The Social Democrats’ co-leader, Lars Klingbeil, told Welt television he was “furious that something like this could happen at an event” organized by the party. He said the parliamentary group’s leadership is cooperating with authorities and he hopes “that the perpetrator or perpetrators can be caught and then brought to account.”

About 1,000 people attended the annual party on Wednesday, including the chancellor, party lawmakers and their employees.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nine women ‘spiked with date rape drug’ at event held by German chancellor’s party

At least nine women are suspected to have been spiked with a date rape drug at an event hosted by the German chancellor’s political party.Police are investigating after several female guests fell ill after going to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) summer gathering – attended by Olaf Scholz – earlier this week. One young woman said she felt dizzy and unwell at the gathering, and woke up the next day unable to remember the evening.The 21-year-old – who ate food and consumed non-alcoholic drinks at the event on Wednesday – has been tested for toxic substances. By Saturday morning, another...
DRINKS
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Italy: All 11 hikers killed in glacier avalanche identified

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities on Saturday put the final death toll of an avalanche in northern Italy at 11 and said all the victims had been identified nearly a week after a chunk of ice detached from a melting glacier and sent a torrent of ice, rock and debris on hikers below. Carabinieri Cmdr. Giampietro Lago, who headed a team of forensic experts identifying the remains, said the identity of the final hiker had been established and “there are no elements” at this point to suggest the death toll would grow. An apartment building-sized chunk of the Marmolada glacier in Italy’s Dolomite mountains detached July 3, sparking an avalanche of debris down the mountain that is a popular hiking destination in summer. Experts have said warming temperatures likely contributed to the cleaving, since the glacier has lost mass and volume for years and been melting more quickly than usual this summer amid a heat wave, possibly destabilizing it.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Klingbeil
Person
Olaf Scholz
The Independent

People smugglers buying small boats directly from manufacturers

New intelligence suggests a large people-smuggling group responsible for around 10 per cent of Channel crossings set up deals with manufacturers to supply them with small boats.During an action day on Tuesday by British and international investigators, 39 people were arrested and more than 50 searches were carried out simultaneously.1,200 lifejackets, close to 150 boats and 50 engines, several thousand euros in cash, firearms and drugs were seized. More than 900 police officers were deployed in the operation.The long-running joint investigation between the UK, France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands has been ongoing since November 2021 following the arrests of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A shooting at a Kansas City bar where off-duty police officers were working security has left one person dead and five others wounded, authorities said. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday after a disturbance that started inside the Westport Ale House spilled outside, said Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe. Gunfire erupted, and the three off-duty Kansas City officers returned fire, Lowe said. One of the wounded died at a hospital, while the other five were in stable condition and expected to survive, Lowe said. No officers were hurt. Lowe said it wasn’t immediately known whether bullets the officers fired struck anyone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin Police#German Police#Social Democrats#Scholz Party
The Associated Press

North Macedonia: Police find 87 migrants, arrest two men

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have discovered 87 migrants crammed into a truck with a trailer in the southern part of the country and arrested two men for migrant smuggling. Police said the migrants, who included 45 Syrians, 39 Pakistanis, two Congolese and one Indian — were found early Saturday during a routine check on a highway near the border town of Gevgelija. Two Macedonian citizens, identified only by their initials as A.A. and M.J., were arrested. They face up to five years in prison if found guilty. The migrants are believed to have entered illegally from Greece, heading for Serbia and onward to wealthier European countries. The migrants were transferred to a reception center in Gevgelija, pending deportation to Greece.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

Police identify Fargo officer who shot and killed man in van

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday identified a Fargo police officer and a man he shot and killed after an altercation outside an apartment complex. Police said 28-year-old Shane Netterville, of Jamestown, was shot Friday morning by Officer Adam O’Brien, an 11-year veteran of the force. Netterville died at a hospital several hours later. The shooting came after a report of two people slumped over in the van. When police arrived, Netterville sped out of the garage and was shot. O’Brien has been placed on paid administrative leave while the case is being reviewed by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
FARGO, ND
The Associated Press

Murder trial begins for ex-New Mexico officer in 2020 death

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico police officer charged with murder in a man’s death during a 2020 struggle with officers didn’t properly use a chokehold that gradually ended the man’s life, a prosecutor told jurors Monday in opening statements at the ex-officer’s trial. Las Cruces Officer Christopher Smelser had told investigators he had difficulty in applying the lateral vascular neck restraint on Antonio Valenzuela because Valenzuela kept tucking his chin, but he eventually carried out the maneuver by sliding his arm under Valenzuela’s chin when he lifted his head. A medical examiner concluded Valenzuela, who fled on foot from officers during a traffic stop, died from asphyxial injuries due to physical restraint - and that methamphetamine in his system was a contributing factor in his death. “The defendant knew that the way that he was doing it during the course of time before unconsciousness was rendered was not working,” prosecutor Mark Probasco told jurors.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
The Associated Press

3 ex-Hawaii prison guards convicted of assaulting inmate

HONOLULU (AP) — Three former Hawaii prison guards were found guilty of civil rights violations for assaulting an inmate and trying to cover it up, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. A U.S. judge ordered Jason Tagaloa, Craig Pinkney and Jonathan Taum into custody after a jury convicted them last week, the department said. A fourth former correctional officer, Jordan DeMattos, previously pleaded guilty for his role in the 2015 assault and cover-up, and testified for the government at the three-week trial, federal prosecutors said. The Hawaii Department of Public Safety fired the men in 2016.
HAWAII STATE
AFP

Paris 2015 attacker's sentence stands after no appeal filed

The sole surviving member of an Islamic State group cell that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015 has not appealed his whole-life sentence for the killings, the Paris chief prosecutor said Tuesday. The 19 others sentenced for their role leading up to and following the attacks also declined to appeal, prosecutor Remy Heitz told AFP. They had 10 days to lodge any appeal after their sentencing, a deadline that expired at midnight Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

987K+
Followers
473K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy