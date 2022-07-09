ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

July 9 Birthday Club

WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Madison's mayor sat down with WISN to discuss how close the city was to tragedy. Robert...

www.wbay.com

nbc15.com

Missing endangered veteran in Dane Co. found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found man who had previously gone missing and was identified as an endangered military veteran. The man was last heard from Saturday when he told friends he was feeling suicidal and had a gun with him, according to officials. He...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Eight people hospitalized in three crashes north of Portage

ENDEAVOR, Wis. — Eight people were hospitalized after three different crashes on I-39 Sunday north of Portage. Marquette County Sheriff’s officials said a northbound vehicle lost control, crossed the median, rolled over and struck a southbound vehicle near mile-marker 102. At around 12:40 p.m., police received calls about multiple crashes at the scene. A northbound semi had slowed down when...
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Roundabout to be constructed on US 14/WIS 92 intersection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon that the US 14/WIS 92 roadways will be closing due to construction east of Brooklyn and Dane County. This closure will last approximately 28 days between WIS 138 and WIS 92 in Dane Co., starting July 18. According...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Steineke to resign from Assembly July 27

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) says he will be stepping down effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Steineke announced in January that he would not be seeking another term in office. Monday, he announced the date of his resignation. “After announcing in January...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Break-in could cost Madison non-profit $10,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Camp Createability is dealing with an alleged break-in where $10,000 worth of production equipment was stolen from their facility Friday night. The non-profit provides training in film production and editing for people living with autism to share their stories and find work in the media industry.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beltline Flex Lane scheduled to open Wednesday, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Flex Lane will open Wednesday, making Wisconsin the 18th state in the nation to use the highway’s shoulder as a part-time travel lane. The lane will use the Beltline’s median shoulder and stretches from the Interstate 39/90 interchange to Whitney Way. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say it was designed to ease traffic congestion during peak...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Former TV news anchor is now seizure-free and back in Madison

Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin: Most adoptions $50

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is adopting out all adult shelter cats and dogs for only $50 from July 11-18, the shelter announced. The special adoption prices apply to adult cats and dogs over 6-months-old thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, who agreed to sponsor all costs outside the $50 adoption fee, organizers say. The effort is part of the “Empty the Shelters” initiative.
JANESVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances return

Madison's mayor sat down with WISN to discuss how close the city was to tragedy. Robert Olson, Emergency Management Specialist of Outagamie County, says there were approximately nine engines, 25 tankers, and three ladder trucks on scene. July 9 Birthday Club. Updated: 13 hours ago. Here are today's birthdays.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight people, including three children, were taken to area hospitals after a five-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near the 102-mile marker of I-39, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a 28-year-old Beloit woman was taken to Portage Hospital with her three children...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Catalytic converter thefts cost victims time, money

MILWAUKEE - It’s a crime committed in minutes that can cost victims thousands of dollars. Catalytic converter thieves are targeting vehicles across southeast Wisconsin. Some victims tell Contact 6 it took them months to recover from the quick, costly crime. Criminals stole Joshua Weithaus’ catalytic converter from his car...
MILWAUKEE, WI
bravamagazine.com

Dining Worth the Drive

The spirit of summer invokes the spirit of getting out and exploring. Why not have your next mini-excursion revolve around food?. Just a short, easy drive from Madison, Janesville’s bustling Main Street runs alongside the Rock River. Make your way into Lark, a fine dining spot with a prix-fixe menu that changes monthly.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Motorcycle passenger killed in Dodge Co. collision

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old woman died after being struck by a camper van as a passenger on a motorcycle Sunday afternoon on State Highway 60 in the Township of Rubicon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s office released. Officials say the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was driving west on...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Fitchburg woman uses coffee to power her battle with cancer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg woman is using coffee as a silver lining each day to help her mental health as she battles cancer. Rachel Becker is in the midst of a seven-month battle with Breast Cancer, finding out in December about the disease. Since then, she has undergone surgeries and chemotherapy, starting radiation treatments at the end of June.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a robbery where a man’s bike was stolen at gunpoint late Saturday night. According to Madison police, a man was riding on a bike path near Sargent Street and Dennett Drive around 10:30 p.m. A masked person stepped in front of the bike, pointed a gun at the rider and demanded the bike.
MADISON, WI

