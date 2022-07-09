July 9 Birthday Club

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office found man who had previously gone missing and was identified as an endangered military veteran. The man was last heard from Saturday when he told friends he was feeling suicidal and had a gun with him, according to officials. He...
ENDEAVOR, Wis. — Eight people were hospitalized after three different crashes on I-39 Sunday north of Portage. Marquette County Sheriff’s officials said a northbound vehicle lost control, crossed the median, rolled over and struck a southbound vehicle near mile-marker 102. At around 12:40 p.m., police received calls about multiple crashes at the scene. A northbound semi had slowed down when...
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people, along with their pets, were forced to evacuate after their home caught on fire Sunday. Janesville Fire Department crews were sent to a duplex in the 2900 block of Black Bridge Road just after 2:30 p.m. Heavy fire could be seen coming from a garage door.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon that the US 14/WIS 92 roadways will be closing due to construction east of Brooklyn and Dane County. This closure will last approximately 28 days between WIS 138 and WIS 92 in Dane Co., starting July 18. According...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) says he will be stepping down effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Steineke announced in January that he would not be seeking another term in office. Monday, he announced the date of his resignation. “After announcing in January...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Camp Createability is dealing with an alleged break-in where $10,000 worth of production equipment was stolen from their facility Friday night. The non-profit provides training in film production and editing for people living with autism to share their stories and find work in the media industry.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Flex Lane will open Wednesday, making Wisconsin the 18th state in the nation to use the highway’s shoulder as a part-time travel lane. The lane will use the Beltline’s median shoulder and stretches from the Interstate 39/90 interchange to Whitney Way. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say it was designed to ease traffic congestion during peak...
Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is adopting out all adult shelter cats and dogs for only $50 from July 11-18, the shelter announced. The special adoption prices apply to adult cats and dogs over 6-months-old thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, who agreed to sponsor all costs outside the $50 adoption fee, organizers say. The effort is part of the “Empty the Shelters” initiative.
Madison's mayor sat down with WISN to discuss how close the city was to tragedy. Robert Olson, Emergency Management Specialist of Outagamie County, says there were approximately nine engines, 25 tankers, and three ladder trucks on scene.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight people, including three children, were taken to area hospitals after a five-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near the 102-mile marker of I-39, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a 28-year-old Beloit woman was taken to Portage Hospital with her three children...
MILWAUKEE - It’s a crime committed in minutes that can cost victims thousands of dollars. Catalytic converter thieves are targeting vehicles across southeast Wisconsin. Some victims tell Contact 6 it took them months to recover from the quick, costly crime. Criminals stole Joshua Weithaus’ catalytic converter from his car...
A trial in a December 2014 drunken-driving homicide that’s been held up for years by legal challenges got underway in Dane County on Monday, with attorneys set to argue over whether the woman charged in the case was the driver who caused the crash. Prosecutors say Dawn Prado, 55,...
The spirit of summer invokes the spirit of getting out and exploring. Why not have your next mini-excursion revolve around food?. Just a short, easy drive from Madison, Janesville’s bustling Main Street runs alongside the Rock River. Make your way into Lark, a fine dining spot with a prix-fixe menu that changes monthly.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old woman died after being struck by a camper van as a passenger on a motorcycle Sunday afternoon on State Highway 60 in the Township of Rubicon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s office released. Officials say the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was driving west on...
Quiet conditions look to hold for tonight and most of Sunday. By Sunday afternoon a few spotty sprinkles or perhaps an isolated storm will become possible.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 3:45 p.m. along Highway 60 just west of Hartford. Investigators believe a 26-year-old man driving a motorcycle was headed west on the highway when he pulled a U-turn to pick up a dropped item.
(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg woman is using coffee as a silver lining each day to help her mental health as she battles cancer. Rachel Becker is in the midst of a seven-month battle with Breast Cancer, finding out in December about the disease. Since then, she has undergone surgeries and chemotherapy, starting radiation treatments at the end of June.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a robbery where a man’s bike was stolen at gunpoint late Saturday night. According to Madison police, a man was riding on a bike path near Sargent Street and Dennett Drive around 10:30 p.m. A masked person stepped in front of the bike, pointed a gun at the rider and demanded the bike.
