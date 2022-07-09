ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Brittney Griner is the focus of WNBA All-Star weekend

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are playing in the WNBA All-Star Game for the last time. Candace Parker and...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Griner's name permeates WNBA All-Star Game, Team Wilson wins

CHICAGO - A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars lined up along the sideline after halftime, the No. 42 and the name Griner on the back of all of their jerseys. Brittney Griner was everywhere Sunday, everywhere except where the league's best players felt she should...
CHICAGO, IL
hfchronicle.com

H-F outfielder at the Head of the baseball class

Homewood-Flossmoor senior-to-be Dillon Head has played in some major tournaments over his extensive baseball history. Still, the Player Development Pipeline League he had the chance to play in last week was special. “It was a great experience, getting to compete against potential first rounders (in the MLB draft) and competing...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THE LINE FOR THE TASTE FESTIVAL IN CHICAGO IS GETTING ABSURD...

The Taste of Chicago is the world's largest food festival, held for five days in July in Chicago, Illinois in Grant Park. The event is also the largest festival in Chicago. Non-food-related events include live music on multiple stages, including the Petrillo Music Shell, pavilions, and performances. However, the main events are clearly food-related...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Sue Bird
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson holds fifth gas giveaway in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were more gas giveaways Saturday from Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson.Free gas was flowing at 10 stations – including a Citgo station at 5390 W. 15th Ave. in Gary, Indiana, and an Amoco station at 7201 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Each driver was treated to a full tank of gas. One of the organizers said the event was a success. "It's very rewarding to see people that are just very, very thankful, you know, as soon as they get their gas and everything. They're thanking us like, how many times before they're leaving the station?" said organizer Jocelyn Needer. "I'm really, you know, happy to be a part of it." Participating stations were given $13,000 to go toward the giveaway.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba All Star Game#Kahleah Copper
Chicago Defender

$500 Monthly Cash Payments to Over 3,500 Households with Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced today that the first cash payments have been distributed to Chicago households through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC 7 Chicago

Comedian Earthquake launching national tour at Chicago Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Comedian Earthquake is launching his national tour in Chicago. Nathaniel Stroman, known on stage as Earthquake, is performing at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, July 9, with Donnell Rawlings. "The Legendary Tour" gets its name from the Netflix special, Chappelle's Home Team Earthquake: Legendary. Tickets to Saturday's...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

West Side Leadership Academy Expands Administrative Team to Co-Principal Structure

Today, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) announced the appointment of Carl Scott as Co-Principal of West Side Leadership Academy (WSLA). The Gary West Side graduate and long-time educator has served in various educational roles in Indiana and Illinois including teacher, Instructional Coach, Dean of Students and Associate Principal. As...
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy