North Liberty, IA

Gov. Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff Monday from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams who died as a result of a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3

Davenport Journal
 2 days ago
North Liberty, IOWA – According to the state officials, Sergeant John Williams’ funeral is being held at Grace Community Church in North Liberty on Monday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.  

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time. 

Governor Reynolds released the following statement:

“Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sgt. Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child.

While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I’m confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are a greater because of the countless lives touched through Sgt. Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

Pamela Mettetal
2d ago

Prayers & Condolences to his family & friends....May he RIP with the Father.

Douglas M. Davenport
2d ago

End of watch. Thank you for serving and protecting your community!

Lynnette Jordan
2d ago

Prayers and condolences for the family and friends as they cope with their loss!!

