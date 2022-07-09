Gov. Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff Monday from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams who died as a result of a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3

North Liberty, IOWA – According to the state officials, Sergeant John Williams’ funeral is being held at Grace Community Church in North Liberty on Monday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

Governor Reynolds released the following statement:

“Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sgt. Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child.

While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I’m confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are a greater because of the countless lives touched through Sgt. Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”