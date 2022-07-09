ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Single-vehicle crash at Stoney Point Road and Covington Road sends 29-year-old driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTQLo_0gaETk9K00

Linn County, IOWA – Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred right after 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

It happened at Stoney Point Road and Covington Road.

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, Lin County Sheriff’s Rescue, Palo Fire Department crews and Area Ambulance responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The responding deputies discovered that a black Chevrolet Cruze was northbound on Stoney Point Road and left the roadway.

The 29-year-old driver, later identified as Bile Athumani, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Athumani’s vehicle was the only vehicle involved.

The crash remains under investigation to determine if Athumani was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Fire damages home in southwest Cedar Rapids Monday morning

Gas prices are down 32 cents in the last month. Women may soon be able to buy birth control pills without prescription. Women could soon be able to buy birth control pills without a prescription. Two dead after Ohio workplace shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Two people are dead, including...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One hurt after two motorcycles crash in Clayton County

Iowa State Patrol says one person was taken to the hospital after two motorcycles crashed in Clayton County Saturday. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 11 Saturday afternoon just north of Highway 3 on Hilton Road. ISP reports both motorcycles were traveling south when one motorcycle hit the other from behind.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Linn County, IA
Accidents
County
Linn County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Linn County, IA
Crime & Safety
KCJJ

Solon resident involved in two-motorcycle crash that left 1 injured

A Solon resident was involved in a Clayton County accident involving two motorcycles that left one of the riders injured. That’s according to the Iowa State Patrol, which says 56-year-old Daniel Helle of Solon and 53-year-old Chad Ernst of Garber were riding motorcycles southbound on Hilton Road east of Edgewood just after 11:15 Saturday morning. One motorcycle rear-ended the other just north of Highway 3, leading to a crash. Ernst was transported to the Manchester hospital with unknown injuries.
SOLON, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a van was hurt when their vehicle rolled in rural Linn County on Saturday afternoon. At around 2:34 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Home Road, between its intersections with North Mentzer Road and C Avenue Extension. Deputies arrived and located a 2021 Chevrolet G3500 van on its side in a nearby soybean field. Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Home Road and left the roadway on the south side, entering the ditch and rolling into the field.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt when motorcycles collide east of Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash on a rural Clayton County road led to one person being hurt, according to officials. At around 11:17 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along Hilton Road near its intersection with Iowa Highway 3, located east of Edgewood. Troopers believe that two motorcycles were traveling southbound on Hilton Road when one rear-ended another.
EDGEWOOD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Linn County Sheriff#Palo Fire Department
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police arrest construction burglary suspect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to seeing a high level of construction site burglaries in the city over the last several months, Cedar Rapids Police conducted surveillance on various construction sites in town. Investigators found a highlighted pattern of burglary activity in the 2100 block of Wiley BLVD...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

House damaged following structure fire in Viola

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Springville Fire Department, the Anamosa Fire Department, and Anamosa Ambulance headed to 3180 Pleasant Street, Viola after receiving a report of a residential fire. When crews arrived, smoke was emanating from the...
VIOLA, IA
iowa.media

Cedar Rapids man arrested after drugs and pistol found in his car

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend on warrants stemming from a traffic stop in Iowa City. The incident in question occurred at approximately 4:30 pm on July 1st. An Iowa City police officer was on routine patrol through the Dodge Street HyVee when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle owned by 33-year-old Xavier Bailey of Bever Avenue SE as he and the occupants got out of it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits106.com

Cleveland Avenue Road Closure in Dubuque

Cleveland Avenue will have a full road closure between State Street and Bryant Street with a southbound lane closure on Bryant Street at Cleveland Avenue for water pipe fitting replacement starting 7:00 a.m Monday July 11 to 5:00 p.m Friday July 15. Motorists will need follow the posted detour and/or use a different route during this time. A map is available at www.cityofdubuque.org/detours. If you have questions regarding the closure/detour, please contact the City of Dubuque Engineering Department at (563) 589-4270.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCJJ

CR Police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to a CRPD news release, officers were called to the 800 block of 16th Street SE just after 2:30pm for a report of shots fired. Investigators found evidence of multiple shots being fired nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Ct SE, but no victim in the vicinity.
KCJJ

Area transient arrested on vehicle theft warrant

An area transient was taken into custody on a theft warrant after failing to appear for his case management conference. The incident occurred back on October 16th, 2020. According to the original criminal complaint, 27-year-old Quincy Bartels was at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Delimart a little after 11:30pm when he asked the victim for a ride to Cedar Rapids. When the victim told him no, Bartels instead asked for a dime. The victim gave him a quarter, and the two went inside to make purchases.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Brawl at July 4th weekend celebration in IC park leads to one arrest

Iowa City Police say a July 4th weekend celebration at an Iowa City park went awry, leading to a brawl and one arrest. Johnson County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just before 8pm on July 3rd where a caller asked for officers to respond to Wetherby Park on Taylor Drive, but refused to give details, saying they didn’t have time to talk because “something’s about to happen”.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two Evansdale Girls Kidnapped and Murdered Ten Years Ago

In two days, Wednesday, July 13, it will be the tenth anniversary of 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins' disappearance. It's an abduction and murder case that still haunts the Cedar Valley. Under the watch of their grandmother at Collins’ family home in Evansdale, the girls went for a...
EVANSDALE, IA
x1071.com

Lancaster Woman Arrested By Dubuque Police

A woman from Lancaster was arrested by Dubuque Police Friday. 33 year old Brittani Stoney of Lancaster was arrested Friday afternoon around 2pm at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging forgery and on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.
LANCASTER, WI
KCJJ

North Liberty man arrested for domestic incident

A North Liberty man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after an alleged domestic assault. Police were dispatched to the North Stewart Street residence of 28-year-old Manuel Hernandez Garces at 6 am for a welfare check, and allegedly found a woman with severe bruising to her face, neck, arms, and other areas. She was reportedly reluctant to share any information with law enforcement, but witnesses said that Hernandez Garces assaulted her earlier in the morning. The victim allegedly stated that the severe bruising on the side of her neck was the result of being strangled.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Man hospitalized in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Waterloo Sunday evening. Police said it happened just at about 7:48 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of West 5th Street. Police said officers found the victim inside the home with a gunshot...
WATERLOO, IA
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy