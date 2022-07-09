Single-vehicle crash at Stoney Point Road and Covington Road sends 29-year-old driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Linn County, IOWA – Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred right after 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

It happened at Stoney Point Road and Covington Road.

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, Lin County Sheriff’s Rescue, Palo Fire Department crews and Area Ambulance responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The responding deputies discovered that a black Chevrolet Cruze was northbound on Stoney Point Road and left the roadway.

The 29-year-old driver, later identified as Bile Athumani, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Athumani’s vehicle was the only vehicle involved.

The crash remains under investigation to determine if Athumani was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.