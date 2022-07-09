ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Mississippi Ave, no injuries reported

Davenport Journal
 2 days ago
Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 3 a.m. early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Mississippi Ave.

Davenport Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire.

The Davenport Fire Department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel.

The responding crews saw flames coming from the top of the building.

Crews attacked the fire from the interior and exterior, cutting a hole in the roof to gain access for extinguishment.

The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes but crews remained on scene for a couple hours searching for hidden fire.

The business was closed during the time of the incident but staff did arrive later into the incident.

No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Davenport, IA
