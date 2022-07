Some big news coming out of tonight’s main event match on “Raw” is less about the in-ring action and more about a surprise appearance by Dolph Ziggler. The former WWE World Champion has appeared sporadically on the main roster throughout 2022, last being seen on the June 27 episode of “Raw” as part of the Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying Battle Royal. Before that, Ziggler was applying himself to the development of the WWE NXT roster, working a program with NXT Champion Bron Breakker where the two men were trading the NXT Title until Breakker came out on top at NXT Stand and Deliver on April 2.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO