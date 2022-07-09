ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Des Moines FREE ‘Movies in the Park’ begins Friday, July 15

 2 days ago
Des Moines FREE 2022 ‘Movies in the Park’ begins Friday night, July 15, with a screening of “Raya and the Last Dragon” outdoors.

Most will be held at Des Moines Beach Park, with one set for Midway Park.

Movies will begin at dusk – between 9:30–10 p.m.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

Here’s the full lineup:

  • Friday, July 15: “Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Tuesday, Aug. 2: “Soul” at Midway Park (also National Night Out)
  • Friday, Aug. 12: “Space Jam: A New Legacy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ck8BD_0gaETAZI00

