Des Moines FREE ‘Movies in the Park’ begins Friday, July 15
Des Moines FREE 2022 ‘Movies in the Park’ begins Friday night, July 15, with a screening of “Raya and the Last Dragon” outdoors.
Most will be held at Des Moines Beach Park, with one set for Midway Park.
Movies will begin at dusk – between 9:30–10 p.m.
Concessions will be available for purchase.
Here’s the full lineup:
- Friday, July 15: “Raya and the Last Dragon“
- Tuesday, Aug. 2: “Soul” at Midway Park (also National Night Out)
- Friday, Aug. 12: “Space Jam: A New Legacy“
Comments / 0