Indianapolis, IN

Great Day TV: American Dairy Association Indiana ice cream social

By Alexis Mitchell
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heather Tallman, with Dairy Association and Patty Spitler joined News 8 Saturday...

www.wishtv.com

Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

WISH-TV adds WMYO in Louisville and southern Indiana to Statewide News Network

INDIANAPOLIS – July 11, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, and David Smith, President of Aircom Media, today announced an agreement to broadcast WISH-TV’s local programming in the southern Indiana / Louisville, Kentucky market (Nielsen DMA 49). The addition will bring WISH-TV’s content to an additional 1,627,000 people.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Zoe’s World of Cakes offers new cake classes for kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– When Chef Lucky Anderson started Zoe’s World of Cakes, she was inspired to take the art of cake baking and decorating to the next level. She remembers being a young child when it became her passion. Since then she’s had the opportunity to be featured on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Indiana

Have you ever been to Indiana? If you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on some breathtaking scenery. It may not be as popular as other states, but it absolutely has some gorgeous places that wait for people to discover them.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Community Link: A Seat At The Table Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays and Dominguez were joined by Jordan Coleman, founder and Chief Executive Officer of A Seat At...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tek Experts launch brings 500 new tech jobs to Indianapolis

IT industry certification opportunities part of company’s investment in employee career growth. INDIANAPOLIS — July 11, 2022 — Tek Experts, the global information technology and business support services company, is opening its second United States location in Indianapolis, capitalizing on the tremendous pool of technical talent available in the region. The company is looking to hire 500 Indianapolis-area employees as part of the launch. Immediate openings include technical engineering roles in government accounts and Cloud technology including app services, developer support, and Active Directory.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
city-countyobserver.com

About Fish And Wildlife Management In Indiana

Wildlife recover thanks to Indiana’s Nongame Wildlife Fund. This year, we are observing the 40th anniversary of the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund through a series of 40 stories across 12 themed months. This July, our 40 stories series spotlights wildlife recoveries in Indiana. The Nongame Wildlife Fund and its donors, partners, and volunteers have made these accomplishments possible. From re-establishing Indiana’s bald eagle population, to growing the population of Allegheny woodrats, this month focuses on efforts to re-wild Indiana. Read more from our 40 stories map here or watch this video to learn more about Indiana’s historic efforts to recover the bald eagle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

2nd Macaw bird found, missing from Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second Macaw bird that flew away from the Indianapolis Zoo has been found Saturday morning. The zoo says “vineyard” flew back to her team early this morning. Michael Bocchino shared this video of the moment with News 8. She was found in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bonefish Grill chef prepares Shrimp Rangoon Topped Salmon, showcases family bundles, more

Monday in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen Chef Brian Newlin of Bonefish Grill joined us to prepare Shrimp Rangoon Topped Salmon paired with a fresh Watermelon Martini. This dish includes wood-grilled salmon with creamy Shrimp Rangoon topping, finished with sweet chili sauce and toasted panko crumbs. Served over a bed of wilted spinach, red bell peppers and jasmine rice… and pairing this with the Watermelon Martini.
GREENWOOD, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday that the man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born Sept. 18, 1977, making him 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Maternal care deserts’ impact Indiana’s expectant mothers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Support services for expectant mothers are expected to feel some strain in light of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Minority, low-income and rural families could feel the strain the most. Of Indiana’s 92 counties, more than a quarter of them are considered...
INDIANA STATE

