Great Day TV: American Dairy Association Indiana ice cream social

Wildlife recover thanks to Indiana’s Nongame Wildlife Fund. This year, we are observing the 40th anniversary of the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund through a series of 40 stories across 12 themed months. This July, our 40 stories series spotlights wildlife recoveries in Indiana. The Nongame Wildlife Fund and its donors, partners, and volunteers have made these accomplishments possible. From re-establishing Indiana’s bald eagle population, to growing the population of Allegheny woodrats, this month focuses on efforts to re-wild Indiana. Read more from our 40 stories map here or watch this video to learn more about Indiana’s historic efforts to recover the bald eagle.
Comments / 0