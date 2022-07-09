‘UnPHILtered’: Take a ride on the Nickel Plate Express

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
After a two-year hiatus, the Indiana Microbrewers Festival will return for its 25th anniversary. The event, a fundraiser for the Brewers of Indiana Guild, is set for 1 to 6 p.m. July 23 at Military Park at White River State Park in Indianapolis. “The Indiana Microbrewers Festival is the Guild’s...
Dotted Line Divas is a nonprofit that uses couponing to fund a monthly hygiene pantry, and this weekend the organization is hosting their second annual Back to School Bash event!. Jennifer Baker, Dotted Line Divas treasurer, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this event...
INDIANAPOLIS — From UFOs to giant potatoes, Airbnb has no shortage of unique stays. But, they want more, and they're willing to foot the bill to make your crazy Airbnb idea a reality. Have you been dreaming of making that old military bunker in your backyard into an underground...
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– When Chef Lucky Anderson started Zoe’s World of Cakes, she was inspired to take the art of cake baking and decorating to the next level. She remembers being a young child when it became her passion. Since then she’s had the opportunity to be featured on...
Indiana can lay claim to some legendary Basketball accolades. The movie "Hoosiers," and Mr. Basketball himself, Larry Bird from French Lick. So it stands to reason that there's a home for sale in the Hoosier State that comes with its own basketball court. In fact, the home IS an old basketball gym!
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is working to bring back a macaw that flew a little further away than normal from the zoo. The zoo said their green-winged macaws Orchard and Vineyard flew a little further away from the zoo than normal Wednesday afternoon. The pair was found in...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Summer construction has brought delays to Interstate 70, and projects will continue between Terre Haute and Indianapolis in the coming months. A spokesperson for Indiana Department of Transportation said patchwork that has caused the highway to go to one lane between State Road 42 and the 29 mile marker will […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
(WISH) — Fried chicken favorite Raising Cane’s is coming to Indiana. The restaurant currently has five Indiana locations planned. The first is set to open in Bloomington in August at 422 E. Kirkwood Avenue. An Avon location is set to open in November. It’ll be located on Rockville...
Monday in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen Chef Brian Newlin of Bonefish Grill joined us to prepare Shrimp Rangoon Topped Salmon paired with a fresh Watermelon Martini. This dish includes wood-grilled salmon with creamy Shrimp Rangoon topping, finished with sweet chili sauce and toasted panko crumbs. Served over a bed of wilted spinach, red bell peppers and jasmine rice… and pairing this with the Watermelon Martini.
July 9, 2022 – Greensburg, IN – It’s really hard to believe it when you see it. Pedaled into the small community of Greensburg, IN on a very wet day and couldn’t help notice there’s a tree growing out of the top of the Decatur County Courthouse tower.
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A delivery person died Monday morning after a pickup hit a delivery vehicle in northwestern Johnson County. Alexander J. Colmenares Fernandez, 22, of Carmel, died in the crash. At approximately 9:10, the Johnson County Sherriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 3000 block of...
Longtime sustainable education activist Faye Snodgress recently received the honor of Volunteer of the Year, an award presented by the Indianapolis Council of Women to an outstanding volunteer in the community. Snodgress volunteers at the Altrusa International Club of Indianapolis, advises the Zionsville Community High School Climate Club, helps sort...
Olivia Broadwater had another memorable showing at the Miss Indiana competition. The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate was named Miss Indiana first-runner-up June 18 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. She was the second runner-up in the 2021 Miss Indiana competition. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.
Keystone Group has acquired two industrial buildings in Carmel along the Monon Greenway. The Indianapolis-based developer did not disclose the purchase price for the buildings, known as Gradle 1 and Gradle 2. They are bounded by 3rd Ave. SW to the west, the Monon Greenway to the east and the Center for the Performing Arts to the north. The buildings had been owned by the Gradle family since 1976.
