Though Better Call Saul’s final season wasn’t originally intended to be split up into two parts on AMC, it was certainly successful at driving up the anticipation and good-natured dread for the remaining episodes, thanks to that deadly shocker in Episode 607. Now, there are only six more Mondays left for co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould to conclude the Breaking Bad prequel series (with Carol Burnett guest-starring, no less), and it appears there was a bit of recasting behind the scenes when those impending installments were filming. We can now look forward to a Station 19 antagonist causing stress for Bob Odenkirk’s titular character in the show’s flash-forward sequences.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO