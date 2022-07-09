Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Could Stay At Manchester City Next Season Amid Reports Of A Move Away

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko could stay at the club next season, despite heavy reports linking the player with a move away. Marc Cucurella is expected to be signed by Manchester City despite rumors today linking him to a new contract, and Zinchenko was previously linked with a move away.

It is thought the Ukrainian wants game time in his preferred position, which is midfield. Zinchenko plays here for his country.

Oleksandr Zinchenko in action for his country IMAGO / Action Plus

According to the Athletic, Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko could be set to stay at the club ahead of next season. Chelsea have enquired about the player, as well as Everton, but he could yet be set to stay at City next season.

Zinchenko has been a brilliant servant for Guardiola over the years, but has never apart from injuries been a starting player in the squad. He is the type of player needed in any title winning side.

His desire to play midfield will not be fulfilled at City, who just spent £45million on Kalvin Phillips.

The Ukrainian is now reportedly set to stay at City, and turn down interest from other clubs.

Will Manchester City still sign Marc Cucurella if Zinchenko stays?

