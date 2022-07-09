ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Women's March protesters rally outside White House for abortion rights

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqdkP_0gaEShXM00

July 9 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters with the Women's March group rallied outside of the White House on Saturday to pressure President Joe Biden to take executive action to protect abortion rights.

"We're putting our bodies on the line at the White House RIGHT NOW," the Women's March group said in a statement to Twitter. "Let's show President Biden there are millions more who want him to declare a state of emergency and protect abortion access NOW."

Secret Service members watched as demonstrators tied themselves to the north fence outside of the White House while others affixed green bandanas with messages that read "bans off our bodies," WTOP reported.

Protesters have been gathering nationwide since May when a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked to Politico ahead of the high court's decision to overturn the landmark ruling Roe vs. Wade, which had constitutionally protected the right to an abortion.

Many states previously instituted so-called "trigger bans" that went into effect with the Supreme Court ruling as others have moved quickly in the aftermath to criminalize abortions to various degrees.

Rachel O'Leary Carmona, the executive director of Women's March, told protesters Saturday that the march was a continuation of a "summer of rage," WTOP reported.

Carmona told the crowd that Biden is limited in his executive authority supporting the right to an abortion but that she wants him to "push his authority to the limit."

"The purpose of the action is to encourage President Biden to continue to take executive action, to protect abortion rights, and to use the bully pulpit to move the party to do the same thing," Carmona told WTOP.

In Dallas, dozens of abortion rights protesters could be seen gathering in Main Street Garden Park for the Dallas Reproductive Liberation March amid temperatures above 100 degrees as organizations helped people register to vote, according to investigative journalist Steven Monacelli.

"Our country is full of fascists and they're not backing down. So we need to get comfortable with doing things that will make us uncomfortable," one protester told the crowd in Dallas.

Hundreds of protesters also marched through downtown Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday with signs bearing the message "Vote No" in regard to a question on a ballot asking residents of the state whether to give the state legislative control over abortion laws, the Wichita Eagle's Travis Heying reported.

In one image shared to Twitter by Heying, a woman could be seen holding a clothing hanger in her hand in an apparent message that women will continue to seek abortions illegally even if they are criminalized.

The marches came just a day after Biden signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services and told voters to elect lawmakers who will codify Roe vs. Wade into federal law.

Comments / 23

Sue Garb
2d ago

The White House Has Nothing to do With This... Your Home State is Where You Need to Petition.

Reply(4)
10
Deplorable Boomer
1d ago

Your body, your uterus, you remove it. Problem solved. That’s how you don’t get pregnant. That’s how you don’t have an abortion. See how easy that is. Now get to stepping. Drop that uterus like it’s hot.

Reply
2
Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Women S March#The White House#The Supreme Court
ETOnline.com

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Coming to terms with just how armed Trump followers were on Jan. 6

Among the key revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s recent testimony was what the White House aide heard Donald Trump say ahead of his pre-riot rally on Jan. 6. Backstage at the Ellipse, Hutchinson heard the then-president fuming about the crowd size who’d hear his remarks. Told that some of...
WASHINGTON, DC
People

25 Ohio Republican State Senators Were Sent Poop in the Mail: 'Just Another Crappy Day'

All 25 Ohio Republican senators were shipped envelopes of feces, discovered Thursday morning. The packages, which were mailed almost a week ago from a Cleveland post office, were intercepted by the Statehouse and Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching the senators, according to a statement from Ohio Senate spokesman John Fortney, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The return addresses on the envelopes were fake, Fortney added.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
394K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy