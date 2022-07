SPARTANBURG — Free durable medical equipment is available to Spartanburg County residents through a local organization. Spartanburg Shares loans equipment at no cost for up to 90 days with a photo ID. The organization has been around for nine years and serves those who are low-income, have no income, are uninsured or who have temporary needs. There is no income threshold or insurance status required.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO