Texas State

Pregnant Texas woman fighting HOV citation claims fetus should count as passenger

 2 days ago

TODAY.com

Pregnant Texas woman pulled over for driving in HOV lane, says unborn child is 2nd passenger

In Plano, Texas, one woman is fighting a recent traffic ticket with the argument that her unborn child should count as a second passenger. In June 2022, Brandy Bottone was stopped at a sheriff’s checkpoint when she was driving down the expressway in the high-occupancy vehicle lane. In order to occupy these lanes, by law, drivers must have at least one passenger in the vehicle with them.
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
The Independent

Arkansas governor defends abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson defended his state’s controversial law that makes all abortions illegal in all cases except to save the life of the patient in a medical emergency on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning.Asked by host Chuck Todd whether he is comfortable if a “13 year old in Arkansas is raped by a relative, that 13 year old cannot get an abortion,” the governor said he would “prefer a different outcome than that.”“That’s not the debate today in Arkansas. It might be in the future,” he said, adding that the law currently bans abortions with only...
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TIME

Doctors in Anti-Abortion States Now Have No Idea When They're Allowed to Save a Pregnant Person's Life

One of the first patients emergency medicine physician Dr. Taylor Nichols ever treated on his own was a woman who had an ectopic pregnancy—a dangerous condition in which a fertilized egg grows outside the uterus, potentially causing life-threatening bleeding if it ruptures the organ in which it’s growing. She came into the hospital stable. By the time Nichols examined her, she was hemorrhaging.
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant Woman Uses Roe Reversal to Fight Car-Pool Lane Ticket

A pregnant Texas woman used the reversal of Roe v Wade to argue she should be allowed to drive in a car-pool lane, since the baby she was carrying “is a life.” By law, in order to use the high-occupancy vehicle lanes, drivers must have at least one passenger. But in Brandy Bottone’s eyes, she did. In her uterus. Bottone was randomly stopped by a Dallas County Sheriff Department officer and given a ticket, The Dallas Morning News reported. “I pointed to my stomach and said, ‘My baby girl is right here. She is a person.’ He said, ‘Oh, no. It’s got to be two people outside of the body,’” she told the newspaper. Though Texas penal code recognizes an unborn child as a person, the transportation code doesn’t. Bottone isn’t letting up anytime soon, though—she’s fighting the ticket in court on July 20. “This has my blood boiling,” she said. “How could this be fair? According to the new law, this is a life. I know this may fall on deaf ears, but as a woman, this was shocking.”
