Man charged for July 3 sexual assault in Surfside Beach home, police say

Handcuffs. The Sun News file photo

The Surfside Beach Police Department says it has found the man responsible for a sexual assault that took place in a home in the 600 block of South Ocean Boulevard on July 3, according to a press release from the department.

Lotorey Jermaine Greene Jr., 22, of the Deerfield community of Horry County, has been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, unlawfully carrying a pistol, and loitering/prowling, according to the release.

At about 2:30 a.m. on July 3, according to the release, “an unidentified male entered the residence through an unlocked door and once inside the home, brandished a firearm to hold a female occupant against her will and sexually assault her before fleeing the residence.”

Police said Greene has previous charges of breaking into cars but was released on bond on June 16.

“(W)e know that this incident has understandably shocked the conscience of the community. We are committed to bringing those to justice who invade our citizens’ right to feel safe in their homes,” Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said. “(C)ombining the technology of our town surveillance cameras with tips from our citizens, our dedicated officers and investigators worked tirelessly to successfully identify a suspect and secure arrest warrants.”

Police are still asking for help in learning more about the case. Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigator Paul Regan at 843-913-6349 or the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368, option 1.