MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A motorcycle rider was killed early Saturday morning in a crash with another vehicle, according to the Mobile Police Department. It was approximately 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to Papermill Road and McKinley Avenue in reference to a traffic accident with injuries. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the rider on the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Papermill Road. The driver of the vehicle was traveling north on McKinley Street.

MOBILE, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO