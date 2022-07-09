New Maryville apartment complex jumps hoops to develop

A 96-unit apartment complex in Maryville is on its way to construction.

While developers, Myers Development, have had the complex planned for a couple of years now, it wasn’t until a roadway improvement project in Maryville made the complex possible.

By December 2022, the city of Maryville is planning to be finished with extending Foothills Mall Drive farther past its intersection with Alcoa Highway. It will connect to the north dead end of N. Dunlap Street, which is where Myers Development is planning to build.

Two connected properties have been a part of the months-long process to rezone the area to allow an apartment complex.

Most recently, Maryville City Council signed off on rezoning the smaller property — less than an acre located in the 900 block of Dunlap Street — during their monthly meeting on June 5. Currently, two houses are built on the property.

The larger property — 6.6 acres in the 800 block of Belfast Street — was rezoned in May.

The properties are wedged between a residential neighborhood to the northeast and shopping plaza to the southwest.

Not only did the property have to be rezoned, the type of zone it was changed to needed a special exception from the Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals to allow an apartment complex. During their June meeting, the BZA granted the special exception.

Next, developers will design a site plan and work with staff so that it complies with city standards. A traffic impact study may be required for the complex.

As it is conceptualized now, the apartments would only have one access point onto Dunlap Street, since Dunlap will connect to Foothills Mall Drive by the time the apartments would be built. A second connection to Belfast Street is a possibility.

The concept design shows an access drive connecting from Dunlap Street to four, three-story buildings with 24 apartments each. The path of the access drive is shown passing through the area where one of the Dunlap property homes is currently sitting.

Forty-eight apartments are planned to be one-bedroom units and the other 48 will be two-bedroom units.