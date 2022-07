Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton’s fallout has been a hot topic on social media. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss are back on messy terms. Before the Season 14 premiere aired, both women admitted they did clash while filming. While they didn’t share what led to their major blowup in Jamaica, they did tell fans that they hashed things out. In fact, Marlo confirmed they had a bite to eat. Apologies were made. And they were back in a good place. When it comes to Marlo’s new peach, Kandi advocated for it. So she was surprised to have any problems with Marlo when they started filming the season. Interestingly enough, Marlo’s recent comments about Kandi have reignited their feud.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO