Hubbard, OH

Family searching for answers in 2015 Hubbard murder

By Kristen McFarland
 2 days ago

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cody Pitts Memorial Golf Outing took place Saturday at the Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard.

Pitts was murdered in downtown Hubbard in 2015 and the case is still unsolved.

In the years since, Cody’s family and friends have celebrated his life through annual golf outings and scholarship funds to give back to the community, while still hoping they can get answers in the case.

“Encourage anybody out there who has knowledge maybe about what happened that night to speak out so that we can get justice for Cody,” said Cody’s friend Sam Bellino.

Cody’s friends said the golf outing originally started as something small and through the years has turned into a large event supported through community sponsors.

They also give scholarships in Cody’s name as a positive way to keep his memory intact.

“We wanted to give back to Hubbard graduates, we wanted to give out scholarships so the first year we have out two $1,000 scholarships and this past year for 2022 we gave out two $2,500 scholarships,” said Cody’s friend Chris Lacivita.

Cody’s friends said he’s the kind of person who would light up a room.

“You knew he was there, he grabbed the room. He was the biggest friendliest guy that you could ever meet,” Bellino said.

“He was somebody that we wanted to be around. He was my first call to hang out for the weekend,” Lacivita said.

One of Cody’s favorite holidays was Thanksgiving — and his friends and family will be donating Thanksgiving meals to families in need this season in his honor.

