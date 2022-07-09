ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northborough, MA

Plans to develop Northborough Bartlett Pond peninsula return to Planning Board

By Laura Hayes
communityadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHBOROUGH – Plans to develop a property at 75 Ridge Road in Northborough have headed back to the Planning Board. First presented last summer and revisited since then, the project proposal has evolved again, with developers now pitching a plan to construct three homes on the site. “It’s...

www.communityadvocate.com

communityadvocate.com

Hudson Planning Board reviews proposal for mixed-use project at 136 Main Street

HUDSON – A proposed mixed-use commercial and residential property would add just over two dozen residential units and nearly 5,000 square feet of commercial space to a site on Main Street in Hudson, if approved through the town’s permitting process. Currently under review by the Planning Board, the...
MassLive.com

Worcester senior housing proposal of 168+ units up for approval

A planned senior housing development with at least 168 units and 153 parking spaces will go to the Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday for approval. The project, which is being proposed by Goddard/Homestead, Inc., a nonprofit which currently operates two other senior living campuses in Worcester, is located at the site of the former Saint Peter-Marian Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School at 781-783 Grove St., which closed in 2020. The property, which includes 23.7 acres, is currently occupied by a three-story building, a two-story and a one-story residential building, 254 parking spaces and athletic fields.
WORCESTER, MA
Dianna

Public Hearing Set For Proposed Kingston By-Law Regarding Farm Animals

"I am writing to inform you that over the past few months, The Agricultural Commission has heard from Kingston residents that live near or next to properties that have farm animals on sites. Concerns and complaints regarding these animals have been raised." Wrote Kingston's Animal Inspector Debra Mueller in a letter on June 29th addressing "Barn Book Families" and informing the public about the Commission, which has drafted a document regarding "The Keeping of Non-Commercial Farm Animals" within the town of Kingston, Massachusetts.
KINGSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough celebrates reopened Assabet Park

NORTHBOROUGH – After months of eagerly waiting, kids and families have flocked to the newly renovated Assabet Park in recent weeks. The park officially re-opened on Memorial Day weekend. Among the families enjoying the park one mid-June afternoon was Deb Melander’s, who was at the park with her grandson,...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
homenewshere.com

Electric vehicle dealership coming to town

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on June 27, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Eric Ryder was not in attendance. Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that the former Nissan dealership at 623 Main St. is being redeveloped into a “green” and electric vehicle dealership by Eco Auto; the building has been vacant for several years.
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Newmark Completes Sale of 100 Rustcraft Road in Dedham

Boston — Newmark announced the sale of 100 Rustcraft Road, a flex, R&D and laboratory asset located in the suburban Boston community of Dedham, MA. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin, Executive Vice Chairman Edward Maher, Vice Chairman Matthew Pullen and Managing Director Samantha Hallowell of the firm’s Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, RJ Kelly and Independencia Asset Management, and procured the buyer, Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager.
DEDHAM, MA
#The Planning Board
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham DPW Communication Manager Leaving

FRAMINGHAM – After 3 years with Framingham Department of Public Works, Allyssa Jewell is leaving. Jewell was hired as the senior communications project manager for Framingham DPW in July 2019. She was also the backup City spokesperson for the Spicer Administration, when the Public Information was off or not...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough Farmers’ Market kicks off season in new location

WESTBOROUGH – A revamped Westborough Farmers’ Market saw its opening day last month after a change of hands and location over the past two years. Market Manager Jeanette McCarthy said that the Farmers’ Market had 25 vendors on opening day on June 23, up from an average eight to 10 last year.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Main Street Bank named among top extraordinary banks in the nation

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough-based Main Street Bank was recently named among the top extraordinary banks in the United States by the Institute for Extraordinary Banking. Main Street Bank was specifically recognized with the Institute’s Banky Award for its commitment to local and accessible banking. This recognition is given to top community banks across the country to help people find the best banks in their communities.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
homenewshere.com

Plans to convert landmark restaurant into four-story condominium building

The proposed redevelopment of a landmark restaurant site in Stoneham could prove the catalyst that catapults the community into compliance with new multi-family housing regulations imposed last year by state legislators. During a Planning Board meeting earlier this summer in Stoneham Town Hall, local businessman John Melkonian unveiled plans to...
STONEHAM, MA
WWLP

Mass Pike exit at Sturbridge to close Tuesday night

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is warning drivers about a ramp closure on the MassPike (I-90) at Sturbridge. The I-90 eastbound ramp at exit 78 (I-84 westbound) in Sturbridge will be closed from 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 until 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 13.
STURBRIDGE, MA
wgbh.org

The fight to undam the Charles River comes to Natick

Natick resident Brad Peterson is afraid of what will happen to an iconic and “majestic” part of town if officials decide to remove a 90-year-old dam. “It will look like every other part of the Charles River that’s now downstream of the dam. And that’s mostly a shallow, slow-moving, muddy creek,” he said at a recent committee meeting to consider the future of the dam.
NATICK, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Army reservist receives car donated through Recycled Rides program

REGION – U.S. Army Reserve Specialist Demetrius Coleman received a 2010 Honda Civic last month thanks to the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program. The event was hosted at CARSTAR Waldron’s A1 in Lancaster on June 30. Coleman said that he has not had a car...
LANCASTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Edward H. Wendler Sr., 80, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Edward was born in Clinton MA, the youngest son of Clarence E and Laura (Dilling) Wendler, and like his brothers and sisters, grew up on the family farm. Edward left school and went to work at an early age. He worked for Dennison in Framingham Ma until his division moved to Gardner Ma and became Dennecrape. He worked there till he retired in 2012. He worked hard for everything and made sure his family was well taken care of.
MARLBOROUGH, MA

