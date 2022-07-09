NYCFC halt Revs' 10-game unbeaten run with 4-2 win

Monterrey will be looking to put on a show for its home fans on Saturday night when it hosts Club America in a Mexican Liga MX match in Guadalupe, Mexico. Los Rayados spent the short offseason before Torneo Apertura bolstering their lineup, and they should be able to compete with anyone. However, they will face a Club America squad that reached the semifinals of the Clausura in May after being declared dead early in the season. Monterrey will want to put on a show for its home fans like the one it put up in its opener, but it wants to win this time. Los Rayados lost 4-3 to Santos Laguna in a thriller on Sunday, with Santos getting the winner on a penalty kick in second-half injury time. America opened on Saturday night against Atlas, which has won consecutive titles, and it fought hard at home to secure a 0-0 draw.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO