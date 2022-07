PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — One person was gored and several people had very close shaves in the sixth running of the bulls at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival on Tuesday. Spanish Red Cross spokesman José Aldaba told reporters at the end of the run that as well as the goring victim, medics treated four other people for knocks and bruises sustained in falls and pile-ups during the speedy run that lasted just over two minutes. Aldaba said the person gored suffered an injury to the arm. One bull charged straight into the back of a young woman, knocking her to the ground before lifting another runner into the air and tossing him, too.

