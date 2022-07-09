ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Real Reason Ariana Grande Covered Her Pete Davidson Tattoo With a Mac Miller Reference

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Ariana Grande got several tattoos while dating comedian Pete Davidson , and she covered one of them up with a Mac Miller reference. Here’s how the pop star honored her exes with ink, and why she covered up a tattoo she got for the comedian with a tribute to the rapper.

(L-R) Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, and Mac Miller | Kevin Mazur/WireImage; J. Emilio Flores/Corbis Entertainment via Getty Images

Ariana Grande got several tattoos while she was dating and engaged to Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got together in May 2018 after she appeared on Saturday Night Live . The pop star and her boyfriend of two years, rapper Mac Miller , had just broken up before she started dating the comedian. Davidson proposed to Grande in June 2018 after a whirlwind courtship, but they split in October of the same year.

The former couple got at least three matching tattoos during their relationship (per People ). The singer and the comedian got the words “mille tendresse” inked on the backs of their necks, “reborn” on their thumbs, and “H2GKMO” on their hands, which stands for one of Grande’s favorite sayings, “honest to God knock me out.”

Ariana Grande covered up one of her tattoos with a Mac Miller reference

Another tattoo Ariana Grande got while dating Pete Davidson was a tribute to his father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She had his badge number, 8418, inked across her foot.

Davidson and Grande broke up shortly after Mac Miller’s tragic death in September 2018. The SNL star said he “knew” his relationship with Grande was over following the rapper’s accidental overdose.

The “God Is a Woman” singer covered her Pete Davidson tattoos after the breakup. In behind-the-scenes footage for Grande’s “thank u, next” music video, she revealed she had covered up the 8418 tattoo on her foot (per Allure ).

She covered the numbers with “Myron,” the name of Mac Miller’s dog . Grande took over caring for the dog following Miller’s death.

Grande also covered Pete’s name, which she had tattooed on her ring finger, with a black heart. She covered their matching “reborn” tattoos with a leaf design.

Pete Davidson also covered at least one of his tattoos for the singer

Ariana Grande isn’t the only one who covered up body art from her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Besides their matching ink, the comedian got several more tattoos honoring his then-girlfriend. One was Grande’s Dangerous Woman era bunny mask, which Davidson got tattooed behind his left ear. He also put her initials on his thumb, near the “reborn” tattoo.

After the breakup, Davidson covered the bunny ears with a black heart.

He claimed he was getting several tattoos “burned off” to boost his acting career (per People ). Davidson claimed he had to show up to set “three hours earlier” to cover all his tattoos for filming.

RELATED: Ariana Grande or Kim Kardashian West: Which of Pete Davidson’s Partners Has the Higher Net Worth?

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Apparently, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are ‘Super Serious and in Love‘

Looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance isn't just a passing fling. The pair are “super serious and in love” and are already “talking about their plans going forward as a couple,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in a new report. Davidson also apparently got brownie points for getting along well with Kardashian's four kids—North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Mac Miller
The Independent

Kim Kardashian admits she had to ask Pete Davidson if Will Ferrell was on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has confessed to texting boyfriend Pete Davidson to ask if Will Ferrell had ever been on Saturday Night Live. The reality TV star made her hosting debut on the comedy sketch show in October 2021. During which, she also shared a kiss with Davidson before publicly announcing their relationship on Instagram a month later. On a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian admitted that she had never seen SNL prior to her emcee duties, but was later “schooled” by her comedian boyfriend. “I knew what it was,” she clarified. “I knew it was...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Alex Rodriguez's Ex And Ben Affleck Fighting Over Their Wedding? Songstress Reportedly Anxious To Avoid A Repeat Of Infamous 'Bennifer' Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked everyone when they announced their second engagement – 19 years after they first called off their wedding. The “On the Floor” singer shared the news with her fans through the OnTheJLo newsletter. In the said email, Jennifer Lopez shared a clip...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Corbis Entertainment#Getty Images#Mac Millers
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Majorly Shades Khloé Kardashian, Compares Ex-Wife To 'More Skillful' Ex Taraji P. Henson

Shots fired! Lamar Odom didn't hold back when comparing ex-wife Khloé Kardashian to one of his other exes.Not mincing words when candidly talking about his former romances with The Kardashians star and Taraji P. Henson, whom the former Lakers player dumped to date the reality star, Odom revealed he would like to get back together with the actress if he had to pick between the two.“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," Odom told Page Six. "Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly shares more graphic photos of bloody gash on face

It’s a bit more than a paper cut. Machine Gun Kelly started gushing blood from a slash above his eyebrow after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead Tuesday night. But it turns out the rocker had too much fun to clean up the wound – or change out of his outfit before heading to bed. On Wednesday, the singer wished his fans “good morning” while sharing a closer look at the deep cut via his Instagram Story. “Oh s–t,” the 32-year-old said while pulling back his pink hair to examine his bloodied eyebrow, which had dried overnight. Later...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

138K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy